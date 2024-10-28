Summarize Simplifying... In short In his 50th First-Class match, Rinku Singh, a key player for Team India, scored a crucial 68-run knock, including 8 fours and a six, helping Uttar Pradesh (UP) post a massive first-innings total of 556 runs.

Despite Punjab's modest 210-run first innings, they struggled in the second, with UP poised to avoid an innings defeat.

Rinku Singh scored a brilliant half-century for UP

Rinku Singh shines with half-century in his 50th FC match

What's the story Indian batter star Rinku Singh played a solid knock in the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab in Chandigarh. Batting at number five for Uttar Pradesh, Singh scored a brilliant half-century, announcing his arrival in India's top-tier red-ball tournament. His performance has led to discussions about a possible Test selection. UP declared their innings on 556/9 in response to Punjab's 210.

Singh and Rana rescue Uttar Pradesh with half-centuries

In the match against Punjab, UP had a torrid start after restricting their opponents to a modest 210-run first-innings total. The team lost captain Aryan Juyal for just 16 runs, and Priyam Garg was dismissed at 27. However, KKR's Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh came to the rescue, each scoring valiant half-centuries to stabilize the innings.

Singh's 68-run knock includes 8 fours and a six

Singh's 68-run knock was studded with 8 fours and a six, as he displayed his batting prowess during his 131-ball stay. Rana also played a key role with a 106-ball 66, including 11 boundaries. Their efforts saw UP post a mammoth first-innings total of 556 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

A half-century in his 50th FC match

Rinku Singh, now Team India's mainstay batter in white-ball cricket, recently scored 89 for UP against Haryana in Lucknow. Playing his 50th First-Class match, Singh scored 22nd half-century in the format. He also has seven tons to his name.

Punjab struggle in 2nd innings against Uttar Pradesh

After Uttar Pradesh's declaration, Punjab also struggled at the start (second innings), losing Abhay Choudhary early. Vijay Kumar, who had failed to take any wickets in the first innings, sent Choudhary back this time around. With nine wickets in hand and 297 runs behind, Punjab now vie to avoid an innings defeat against UP.