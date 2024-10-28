Summarize Simplifying... In short England's Ian Botham, India's Kapil Dev and Stuart Broad, and India's Ravindra Jadeja are the cricket legends who have achieved the rare feat of scoring over 2,000 runs and taking over 200 wickets in home Test matches.

Botham and Dev shone in the same era, while Broad recently retired with over 600 Test wickets.

Jadeja is the latest to join this elite club, marking his 2,000th Test run in the Pune Test. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ravindra Jadeja became the fourth player with this record

Players with 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in home Tests

By Parth Dhall 07:34 pm Oct 28, 202407:34 pm

What's the story New Zealand scripted history after beating India in Pune. This marked their first-ever Test series win in India. The Kiwis, who defended 358, handed India their first Test series win on their home soil in over a decade. However, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on the right side of milestones. He became the fourth player with 2,000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in home Tests.

#1

Ian Botham (England)

England legend Ian Botham was the first-ever player to have registered 2,000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in home Tests. In 59 Tests on home soil between 1977 and 1992, the veteran all-rounder compiled 2,969 runs and 226 wickets. He had an average difference of 7.38. While tally included eight tons, he took 17 five-wicket hauls.

#2

Kapil Dev (India)

India's legendary all-rounder and captain, Kapil Dev also flourished in the era where Botham made merry. Like Botham, the former Indian captain registered the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in home Tests. He scored 2,810 runs and took 219 wickets at home, having recorded an average difference of 10.47. Dev slammed five tons and recorded 11 fifers at home.

#3

Stuart Broad (England)

Stuart Broad, who had an outstanding Test career for England, bowed out with over 600 Test wickets last year. He remains one of only two pacers with 600-plus Test wickets. Between 2008 and 2023, Broad snapped up 604 Test wickets, with 398 of them coming in home games. Moreover, Broad smacked 2,495 runs in 98 Tests at home, including a ton.

Information

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

As mentioned, India's Jadeja is the latest entrant on this list. With his 2,000th Test run in the Pune Test, Jadeja attained this special double. The Indian all-rounder now has 2,003 runs and 228 wickets for India in the format.