Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket team, even without their star player Kane Williamson, has made history by winning the first two Tests against India, marking India's first home series loss since 2012.

The Kiwis' strategy of exploiting India's weaknesses led to their maiden Test series win in India.

This victory has also boosted New Zealand's standing in the World Test Championship points table, while denting India's lead.

Williamson is nursing a groin injury (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson to miss 3rd Test against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 am Oct 29, 202409:37 am

What's the story Former New Zealand captain and veteran batter, Kane Williamson will miss the final Test against India owing to an ongoing groin injury. The decision was taken to ensure his fitness for the upcoming three-Test series against England at home, starting November 28. This "cautious approach" was announced by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a recent press release.

Rehabilitation focus

Williamson's recovery and future plans

Williamson, who also missed the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, is now concentrating on his recovery in New Zealand. Head coach Gary Stead said, "Kane continues to show good signs but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us." He added while things are looking promising, they believe the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and concentrate on his rehabilitation.

Team performance

NZ's historic win despite Williamson's absence

Despite Williamson's absence, New Zealand have created history by winning the first two Tests against India. This victory marks India's first Test series loss at home since 2012, ending their streak of 18 consecutive series wins on home soil. The 2-0 lead also marks New Zealand's maiden Test series win in India under Tom Latham's leadership, after Tim Southee stepped down as captain.

Game plan

NZ's strategy and upcoming 3rd Test

New Zealand's plan in the first two Tests was to capitalize on India's weaknesses. In Bengaluru, they handed India an eight-wicket defeat by bundling them out for 46 in their first innings. In Pune, they set up a 113-run victory by bowling India out for 156 in their first innings. The third Test will start on November 1 in Mumbai.

Ranking shift

Impact on WTC points table

The series loss has dented India's lead at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with a score of 62.82%. Australia are closely trailing behind at 62.50%. Meanwhile, New Zealand have jumped to the fourth spot with 50% points, greatly enhancing their chances of qualifying for the WTC final next year.