The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup saw a record-breaking prize pool of $7.96 million, marking a 225% increase from the previous edition.

Champions New Zealand bagged $2.34 million, while runners-up South Africa received $1.17 million.

Despite a challenging journey, New Zealand triumphed in the final, thanks to stellar performances from Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, and Brooke Halliday.

New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs in the final

2024 Women's T20 World Cup: A look at prize money

By Parth Dhall 02:42 pm Oct 21, 202402:42 pm

What's the story New Zealand's women's cricket team has scripted history by winning their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This marks the first instance of New Zealand winning a World Cup title in men's or women's cricket. They defeated South Africa by 32 runs in a nail-biting final in Dubai on Sunday. The White Ferns will receive a prize money of ₹19.6 crore following the win.

ICC announces record prize money for T20 World Cup

Before the tournament, the ICC had earlier announced a record prize money for this year's Women's T20 World Cup edition. The champions, New Zealand, will receive $2.34 million (₹19.6 crore), a whopping 134% increase over the prize money given in 2023. The runners-up, South Africa, will get $1.17 million (₹9.8 crore). This massive increase shows the increasing recognition and support for women's cricket across the world.

White Ferns's journey to the top

However, the White Ferns's road to the final wasn't easy. They had earlier finished as runners-up in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2009 and again in 2010, but hadn't made it to a title clash since. Despite a rough patch of form leading up to this year's tournament, including 10 consecutive losses, they made it to the final after 14 years.

ICC's total prize money pool and distribution

The ICC had announced a whopping $7,958,080 (about ₹66.5 crore) prize money pool for the tournament, a 225% increase from the last edition. This pool will also be shared among teams knocked out in earlier stages. The two semi-finalists - Australia and West Indies - will receive $675,000 (₹5.7 crore) each. Teams finishing fifth to eighth will be awarded $270,000 (₹2.25 crore) each from this pool.

New Zealand's triumphant performance in T20 World Cup final

In the final, New Zealand scored a competitive 158/5 batting first. This was largely due to impressive performances from Suzie Bates (32), Amelia Kerr (43), and Brooke Halliday (38). Kerr and Rosemary Mair then took three wickets each, restricting South Africa to 126-9. "Pretty unbelievable to be honest," Mair said after the match. "Coming into the tournament all the odds were against us so for the group to bounce back like they have is unbelievable."