Decoding bowlers with most wickets in a WT20 WC edition

What's the story New Zealand's Amelia Kerr set a new record in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, becoming the most successful bowler in a single edition. The 24-year-old all-rounder took an impressive 15 wickets as NZ tasted the glory. She surpassed previous records held by England's Anya Shrubsole and Australia's Megan Schutt. Here are the bowlers with the most wickets in a T20 WC edition.

Amelia Kerr - 15 wickets in 2024

As mentioned, Kerr, who claimed 15 wickets, is now the bowler with the most wickets in a WT20 WC edition. As per ESPNcricinfo, her average (7.33) is the best among bowlers with at least five scalps in a edition. The leg-spinner took multiple wickets in five of her six outings. The tally also includes a four-fer versus Australia. Her economy is 4.85.

Anya Shrubsole - 13 wickets in 2014

Former England pacer Shrubsole now holds the second spot on this elite list. She was instrumental in her side's run to the final in the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. Shrubsole scalped 13 wickets at 7.53, eventually winning the Player of the Tournament award. Her economy was a stunning 4.08 as she took at least two wickets in five of her six outings.

Megan Schutt - 13 wickets in 2020

Like Shrubsole, Australian pace merchant Megan Schutt also scalped 13 wickets in the 2020 competition, which took place in Australia. She averaged 10.30 across six outings that year as the Aussies lifted the title. She went wicket-less just once and even took a match-winning four-fer versus India in the final. Meanwhile, her economy that year read 6.33.

Nonkululeko Mlaba - 12 wickets in 2024

SA's Nonkululeko Mlaba was the key to her side's run to the final in the 2024 event. The left-arm spinner claimed 12 wickets across six games at 11.33. Her economy reads 5.66 as the tally also includes a four-wicket haul, which came against West Indies. Notably, no other bowler has touched the 12-wicket mark in an edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.