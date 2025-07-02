Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's official bid for Luis Diaz: Details

Liverpool have rejected an official bid from Bayern Munich for their forward, Luis Diaz. The Premier League club has made it clear to Bayern's director of sport, Max Eberl, that they have no plans to sell the player and will not entertain any negotiations regarding his transfer. This comes after Barcelona made a similar attempt earlier this summer which was also turned down by Liverpool.

Player performance Diaz was instrumental for Liverpool last season Diaz, 28, has been instrumental to Liverpool's success since joining from Porto in 2022. He netted 17 goals in 50 matches across all competitions for Liverpool last season. 13 of Diaz's goals came in the Premier League from 36 appearances. He also provided seven assists in the league as Liverpool won the title by a massive 10 points. Overall, Diaz owns 41 goals from 148 matches for the Reds.

Contract status The player himself is happy at Anfield With two years remaining on his contract at Anfield, Diaz has attracted interest from Manchester City last summer and has admirers in Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself is content with his current situation at Liverpool. "I'm very happy at Liverpool - I've always said so," he had said while on international duty earlier this summer.