Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's official bid for Luis Diaz: Details
What's the story
Liverpool have rejected an official bid from Bayern Munich for their forward, Luis Diaz. The Premier League club has made it clear to Bayern's director of sport, Max Eberl, that they have no plans to sell the player and will not entertain any negotiations regarding his transfer. This comes after Barcelona made a similar attempt earlier this summer which was also turned down by Liverpool.
Player performance
Diaz was instrumental for Liverpool last season
Diaz, 28, has been instrumental to Liverpool's success since joining from Porto in 2022. He netted 17 goals in 50 matches across all competitions for Liverpool last season. 13 of Diaz's goals came in the Premier League from 36 appearances. He also provided seven assists in the league as Liverpool won the title by a massive 10 points. Overall, Diaz owns 41 goals from 148 matches for the Reds.
Contract status
The player himself is happy at Anfield
With two years remaining on his contract at Anfield, Diaz has attracted interest from Manchester City last summer and has admirers in Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself is content with his current situation at Liverpool. "I'm very happy at Liverpool - I've always said so," he had said while on international duty earlier this summer.
Transfer updates
Liverpool's transfer updates in ongoing window
Liverpool have been busy in the ongoing transfer window. They completed the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for a fee of £40 million. Before that, Liverpool signed the likes of Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen and his club-mate Florian Wirtz for a British-record £116m (including add-ons). Liverpool have also let Jarell Quansah join Leverkusen for £35m. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract.