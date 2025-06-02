Manchester City target Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri to solve left-back crisis
What's the story
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified Rayan Ait-Nouri as a potential solution to his team's left-back woes.
The position has been a problem for City since Benjamin Mendy's departure in August 2021.
Several players, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, and Josko Gvardiol, have filled in the role for long periods.
Last season, young talent Nico O'Reilly took over the position toward the end of the season and even played in the FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace.
Transfer target
Guardiola's summer plans and Ait-Nouri's potential transfer
As per a report in BBC, Guardiola is determined to address the left-back issue this summer, with Wolves defender Ait-Nouri emerging as his top target.
Despite no formal agreement being in place for the 23-year-old Algeria international, sources are optimistic about a potential deal.
Ait-Nouri has been named in Algeria's squad for upcoming friendlies against Rwanda (June 5) and Sweden (June 10).
City must finalize the transfer before June 10 to ensure his availability for Club World Cup group stage.
Market approach
City's summer transfer strategy and Ait-Nouri's valuation
City are yet to make a bid for Ait-Nouri but consider him a key target.
The club's chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has said they weren't aggressive enough in the market last summer.
They want to complete most of their transfer business ahead of the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18.
Wolves value Ait-Nouri at around £50 million ($63 million). He has one year left on his contract but the club has an option to extend it by another year.
Premier League
A look at Ait-Nouri's Premier League stats
Ait-Nouri has made 135 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League. He has scored nine goals and contributed with 11 assists.
Ait-Nouri has been part of 10 clean sheets for Wolves.
As per the Premier League site, Ait-Nouri has made 286 tackles with a success rate of 60%. He has made 87 interceptions and 169 clearances.
He owns 221 successful 50/50s and has won 735 duels. He has created 16 big chances.