What's the story

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified Rayan Ait-Nouri as a potential solution to his team's left-back woes.

The position has been a problem for City since Benjamin Mendy's departure in August 2021.

Several players, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, and Josko Gvardiol, have filled in the role for long periods.

Last season, young talent Nico O'Reilly took over the position toward the end of the season and even played in the FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace.