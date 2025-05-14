What's the story

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur gear up for the 2024/25 Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21.

Both sides have had abysmal seasons in the Premier League, languishing 16th and 17th respectively.

However, the two teams have all to play for in the Europa League final.

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Dominic Solanke will be the cynosure of all eyes. We decode their stats.