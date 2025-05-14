Rasmus Hojlund vs Dominic Solanke: Decoding their Europa League campaigns
What's the story
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur gear up for the 2024/25 Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21.
Both sides have had abysmal seasons in the Premier League, languishing 16th and 17th respectively.
However, the two teams have all to play for in the Europa League final.
Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Dominic Solanke will be the cynosure of all eyes. We decode their stats.
Context
Why does this story matter?
In a season where both sides have struggled big time, winning the Europa League final will earn them a major European trophy in addition to getting a ticket to the Champions League for next season.
In terms of the final, United's Hojlund and Spurs' Solanke will be crucial for their respective teams in front of goal.
It will be the little details which matter.
Hojlund
Hojlund's Europa League 2024/25 season in stats
Hojlund has featured in all 14 of United's matches this season, scoring 6 goals and making two assists.
As per Player Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Hojlund has clocked 20 shots (excluding blocks) with 12 of them on target. He has created 17 chances.
Hojlund owns a passing accuracy of 82.88% and has completed 19 layoffs.
He has 56 touches in the opposition box.
Solanke
Solanke's Europa League 2024/25 season in stats
Solanke has featured in 12 of Spurs's 14 matches this season, scoring 5 goals and making four assists.
As per Player Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Solanke has clocked 13 shots (excluding blocks) with 9 of them on target. He has created 9 chances.
Solanke owns a passing accuracy of 74.19% and has completed 6 layoffs.
He has 51 touches in the opposition box.
Information
Solanke has had a better season than Hojlund across competitions
Solanke, who joined Spurs last summer, has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season. He also owns 8 assists. On the other hand, Hojlund has 10 goals this season from 49 appearances. It's his 2nd seasons with the Red Devils.
