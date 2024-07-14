Manchester United have signed Joshua Zirkzee for €42.5m (Photo credit: X/@FabrizioRomano)

Manchester United sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Jul 14, 2024

What's the story Manchester United have announced the signing of Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee. The youngster underwent a medical on Friday ahead of completing his move from Italian club Bologna. United will pay €42.5m which is slightly above his release clause of €40.m. This was done to spread the cost over three years. Zirkzee has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Career

Zirkzee started his career playing for Bayern Munich

Zirkzee started his senior professional career at Bayern Munich. He made his debut in 2019-20, scoring four goals from 12 matches in all competitions. He made five appearances in the following season and was loaned out to Parma where he played four matches (0 goals). He played for Belgian side Anderlecht on loan in 2021-22, scoring 18 goals in 47 matches.

Bologna

Zirkzee moved to Bologna in 2022

Bayern sold Zirkzee to Bologna in the summer of 2022. Across two seasons, the Dutch forward scored 14 goals in 58 matches. He managed eight assists. In his first campaign, Zirkzee managed two goals in 21 appearances (A2). In 2022-23, he scored 12 goals from 37 matches (A6). 13 of his 14 goals came in Serie A. He managed six assists.

2023-24

His Serie A stats in 2023-24

Zirkzee made 34 appearances in Serie A last season. He scored 11 goals and made four assists to be involved in 15 goals. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), he created 43 chances and had 151 touches in the opposition box. Zirkzee won 30 times possession in the opposition third. He completed 54 take-ons and had 31 shots on target.

Accolades

Zirkzee has won several accolades

With Bayern, Zirkzee won the Bundesliga title in 2019-20 alongside the DFB-Pokal. He won two DFL-Supercups in 2020 and 2022. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2020. Meanwhile, for his exploits last season, he was adjudged Serie A Best Young Player of the Season.

Analysis

Zirkzee would hope to complement fellow United forward Rasmus Hojlund

Zirkzee will look to complement fellow United forward Rasmus Hojlund, who netted 16 goals last season. Zirkzee's direct running could open up space for Hojlund. Meanwhile, his versatility and creative attributes will aid United's attack. The Red Devils would hope to utilize their new signing to win the ball in advanced areas.

