What's the story

Manchester City put on a show against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, winning 6-0 in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.

The win took them to fourth in the Premier League table as they went past Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The rise was majorly thanks to Phil Foden's brilliant show, who made sure City's dominance was established by half-time.