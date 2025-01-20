Premier League: Manchester City thrash Ipswich 6-0, climb to 4th
What's the story
Manchester City put on a show against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, winning 6-0 in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.
The win took them to fourth in the Premier League table as they went past Chelsea and Newcastle United.
The rise was majorly thanks to Phil Foden's brilliant show, who made sure City's dominance was established by half-time.
Goals
City score five goals within an hour
Foden started the goal-fest just shy of the half-hour mark with a close-range finish.
Within three minutes, he set up Mateo Kovacic to score City's second.
A third goal on the cusp of half-time further cemented their lead.
Post-interval, Jeremy Doku weaved through Ipswich's defense with ease to score the fourth goal for Manchester City.
Erling Haaland, who missed an early scoring opportunity, took advantage of a mistake by Jack Clarke to score the fifth goal.
Information
McAtee seals victory with 6th goal for City
James McAtee, who came on for Kevin De Bruyne, took his opportunity to net the sixth and final goal for Manchester City. The match concluded in a crushing defeat for Ipswich, who failed to match City's relentless offense.
Information
Here are the players who assisted City's goals
Besides his two goals, Foden assisted Kovacic. De Bruyne made two assists, feeding Foden and Doku. Haaland's goal came from a Doku assist whereas Kovacic assisted McAtee.
Details
Match stats and points table
City had 2.90 expected goals compared to Ipswich's 0.65. Ipswich had eight attempts with 4 shots on target. City managed 17 attempts with nine shots on target.
Pep Guardiola's side had 40 touches in the opposition box. Ipswich managed 14 such touches.
City are 4th with 38 points from 22 matches. They won their 11th game of the season.
Ipswich are in a relegation battle with 16 points from 22 matches. This was their 12th defeat.
Players
Key Premier league numbers of City's scorers and assist makers
De Bruyne has raced to 118 Premier League assists from 275 appearances, including six this season.
Foden's brace saw him get to 60 Premier League goals from 181 matches. He also owns 28 assists. He has six goals and two assists this season.
Haaland now owns 80 goals in 88 Premier League games. He owns 17 goals this season.
Belgian international Doku has amassed six goals and 12 assists.
Former Chelsea midfielder Kovacic raced to 9 goals and 14 assists.
Do you know?
Unique record for City under Guardiola
As per Opta, for the 13th time, City scored six-plus goals under Guardiola in the Premier League. Only Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United own more (14).