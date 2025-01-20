Amorim labels current Manchester United squad as 'worst in history'
What's the story
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his disappointment after the team's 3-1 defeat to Brighton in matchweek 22 of the Premier League season on Sunday.
The loss continues Amorim's tough start at Old Trafford and keeps United in the Premier League's lower half.
Looking back at their performance, Amorim said: "In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two."
Manager's perspective
Amorim acknowledges team's struggles and fans' disappointment
Amorim admitted the team's struggles and the fans' disappointment, saying: "Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me."
However, despite all this, he is sticking to his guns. "Like I said, I'm not going to change, no matter what," he added.
The manager also acknowledged that they are underperforming compared to previous seasons.
Tactical stance
Amorim stands by his tactics despite criticism
Despite criticism of his 3-4-3 formation, Amorim remains steadfast in his tactical approach.
In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, he said: "The players are going to suffer, I'm sorry, the fans are going to suffer. I have one way of doing things."
He also warned that this difficult period might continue until he can fully implement his style on the team.
Captain's confusion
Fernandes expresses confusion over team's poor performance
Meanwhile, United's captain Bruno Fernandes was left confused by the team's dismal performance.
"I don't really get it at the moment," he said. "How can it be that Man Utd has difficulties to play at their home ground with the atmosphere that we have, with the great stadium and everything?"
His penalty was United's only shot on target in their defeat to Brighton.
Captain's resolve
Fernandes insists team cannot accept poor results
When asked about accepting poor results, Fernandes was adamant that the team cannot be comfortable with their current situation.
"It can't be. I understand the perspective from the outside. But we can't be comfortable in thinking that this is ok," he said.
He also emphasized his commitment to improving their position and not being content with losing games.
Result
Brighton continue to make merry against United
Brighton tamed Manchester United 3-1 in matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.
Notably, this was the Seagulls' third consecutive Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
With this victory, Brighton also completed the league double over United, who had earlier lost 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.
Interestingly, Brighton have won six of their last seven Premier League matches against United.