Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his disappointment after the team's 3-1 defeat to Brighton in matchweek 22 of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The loss continues Amorim's tough start at Old Trafford and keeps United in the Premier League's lower half.

Looking back at their performance, Amorim said: "In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two."