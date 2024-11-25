Summarize Simplifying... In short In Ruben Amorim's debut game as Manchester United's coach, the team drew 1-1 against Ipswich, despite an early goal from Rashford.

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Ipswich (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United held 1-1 in Ruben Amorim's debut game: Stats

What's the story Manchester United's new manager, Ruben Amorim, had a mixed start as his team was held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town in matchweek 12 of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Despite an early goal from Marcus Rashford in the first two minutes of the match, United failed to clinch the win. The equalizer came from Ipswich's Omari Hutchinson, whose deflected shot found the back of the net. Ipswich could have had more but Andre Onana was excellent.

Strategy shift

Amorim's tactical changes and Rashford's early goal

Amorim also introduced a new formation for United, going with a three-man defense and placing Rashford as the main striker. The tactical move paid off when Rashford scored just 81 seconds into the game. The goal was set up by Amad Diallo, who outpaced his opponents on the right flank before sending a low cross that Rashford converted into an early lead for United.

Game dynamics

Ipswich dominate 1st half despite United's early lead

Despite United's early lead, Ipswich were the better side in the first half of the match. The game was briefly interrupted by a fire alarm at Stockley Park, which took the VAR system offline. During this time, Ipswich player Sammie Szmodics forced a save from United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who also denied Liam Delap with a stunning close-range stop.

Match progression

Hutchinson's equalizer and United's 2nd-half possession

Hutchinson, however, scored an equalizer for Ipswich just before halftime. His curling shot deflected off Noussair Mazraoui's head and into the top left corner. Despite the setback, United dominated possession in the second half with a staggering 70% control of the ball. However, they couldn't capitalize on the advantage and break through Ipswich's defense.

Tactical moves

Amorim's substitutions and Chaplin's near miss

In a bid to seal the win, Amorim introduced Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee with 20 minutes remaining in the match. However, it was Ipswich substitute Conor Chaplin who almost sealed the deal for his side. His late shot from inside the box was saved by United's goalkeeper Onana, keeping the draw intact for both sides.

Details

Match stats and points table

United managed four shots on target from 11 attempts. Ipswich had six shots on target from 11 attempts. Ipswich had 1.75 expected goals to United's 0.90. United had more touches in the opposition box compared to Ipswich 16-11. Amorim's side dominated possession (70%). In terms of the points table, United are placed 12th after 12 matches (W4 D4 L4). Ipswich are 18th, playing out their 6th draw of the campaign (W1 L5).

Information

Rashford races to 85 Premier League goals

Playing his 284th Premier League match, Rashford has raced to 85 goals. He also owns 40 assists. Rashford has gone level with Eden Hazard, Louis Saha and Fernando Torres in terms of Premier League goals. In the ongoing season, he owns two league goals and one assist.

Opta stats

Key records scripted in the match

Amorim is only the 2nd permanent manager in the Premier League to see his side score within the opening two minutes after former Everton boss David Moyes. Ipswich have failed to win any of their first six league games this season (D4 L2). It's the 4th time they have done so in the club's league history. United have drawn three of their last 20 matches against promoted sides in the Premier League (W17).

Do you know?

Amorim follows in the footsteps of his predecessors

As per Squawka, no permanent Manchester United manager has kept a clean sheet in their first Premier League game in charge of the club.