Summarize Simplifying... In short After Day 1 of the IPL auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads with the highest remaining budget of ₹30.65 crore, followed by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

A total of 1,574 players, including 1,165 Indians and 409 overseas, registered for the auction, with 577 shortlisted.

Teams are strategizing for Day 2, with CSK, MI, and RCB looking to strengthen their squads, particularly in the areas of seamers and spinners.

LSG bought Rishabh Pant for a whopping ₹27 crore

IPL auction: How the teams stack up before Day 2

By Parth Dhall 12:16 am Nov 25, 202412:16 am

What's the story The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction has come to a close at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Like every year, several players broke the bank while franchises got away with some bright steals. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, bagging a record-breaking ₹27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the biggest purse remaining, heading into Day 2.

Financial standings

RCB lead with highest remaining budget for Day 2

At the end of Day 1, Royal Challengers Bengaluru walked away with the biggest remaining budget of ₹30.65 crore (RTMs: 3). They are followed closely by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, who have ₹26.10 crore (RTMs: 0) and ₹22.50 crore (RTMs: 3) left in their purses, respectively. The auction will enter its second day as teams strategize to build their squads for the upcoming seasons.

Team budgets

Remaining budget for other IPL teams

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have ₹17.50 crore (RTM: 1) and ₹17.35 crore (RTMs: 0), respectively. Chennai Super Kings have ₹15.60 crore (RTMs: 0) in their kitty, and Lucknow Super Giants have ₹14.85 crore (RTM: 1) remaining in their purse after Day 1 of the auction. Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have ₹13.80 crore (RTMs: 2), ₹10.05 crore (RTMs: 0), and a paltry ₹5.15 crore (RTM: 1) left, respectively, for Day 2.

Auction details

Player registration and team composition

A total of 1,574 players have registered for the auction, including 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players from different nations such as Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands. Notably, 577 were eventually shortlisted for the auction. The player pool includes 367 Indian and 210 overseas players. The teams had earlier revealed their retention lists on October 31, with a total of 46 players being retained across all 10 franchises.

Teams

CSK, MI, and RCB set to be in action

CSK went all out for pacer Khaleel Ahmed on Day 1. However, apart from him, the Yellow Army doesn't have a specialist seamer. Their arch-rivals MI have bought only nine players out of 25 (maximum) at the auction as of now. The five-time champions, who retained their core, woud be targeting spinners. RCB have also acquired only nine players so far. Fast bowlers would be on their radar. The other franchises will also look to bolster their squads.