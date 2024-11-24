Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, GT secured Jos Buttler for a whopping ₹15.75 crore.

Known for his ability to counter-attack from the start, he also holds the record for the most runs by an overseas player in an IPL season.

IPL 2025 auction: GT spend ₹15.75 crore for Jos Buttler

By Parth Dhall 04:27 pm Nov 24, 202404:27 pm

What's the story England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been signed by Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Buttler, who was released by the Royals, set his base price at ₹2 crore. He scored over 350 runs in IPL 2024. The 2022 IPL champions have shown their trust in Buttler after spending ₹15.75 crore. Here are further details.

How did Buttler fare in IPL 2024?

Buttler scored 359 runs at 39.88 in IPL 2024, having smacked two centuries for RR. After reaching three figures against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Buttler became the first batter with over two centuries in IPL run-chases. Buttler took his tally of centuries in the IPL to seven, the second-most. During the 2024 season, Buttler completed 3,000 IPL runs for the Royals.

Buttler's run with RR

Buttler joined the Royals in IPL 2018 and went on to become their mainstay top-order batter. He racked up 863 runs at 57.53 in IPL 2022, guiding the Royals to a historic final. He smacked a record-equaling four tons. Notably, Buttler has the most runs by an overseas batter in an IPL season. He played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016 and 2017.

Over 3,500 runs in IPL

Overall, Buttler has racked up 3,582 runs from 107 IPL games at an average of 38.10. The English batter has an incredible strike-rate of 147.52. His ability to launch a counter-attack from the outset stands out. Buttler is also a potent wicket-keeper.

