Australia's Nathan McSweeney makes Test debut in Perth: Key stats
Nathan McSweeney, a talented cricketer from Queensland, has been handed his maiden Test cap for Australia. He has been picked as the opener for the first Test against India in Perth, after David Warner's retirement earlier this year. This comes after Steve Smith's failed attempt at filling Warner's shoes as an opener. Here we look at his stats.
McSweeney's selection marks new era for Australia
McSweeney's selection marks a new beginning for Australia's batting order as they look to win their maiden bilateral Test series against India after almost a decade. He will partner the experienced Usman Khawaja at the top. Meanwhile, national selector George Bailey had said he has seen a player whose growth is on an upward trajectory and has a game that will really suit Test cricket.
A look at McSweeney's impressive cricket career
A right-handed batter and part-time off-break bowler, McSweeney plays for South Australia in domestic cricket. He has an impressive First-Class batting average of 38.16 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name. The 25-year-old has scored 2,252 runs across 34 games. In List A cricket, he averages 42.25 having scored 845 runs including a century and eight fifties in just 22 matches. His tally also includes 428 T20 runs at 26.75.
McSweeney's early cricket journey and recent achievements
Born on March 8, 1999, in Brisbane, Queensland, McSweeney's talent was evident from a young age. His consistent performances in the Sheffield Shield over the last couple of years have been recognized. He also played a key role as captain and batter during the recently concluded unofficial Test series between India A and Australia A. After scoring 39 & 88_ in the opener, he made 14 & 25 as the Aussie team won both games.
Warner backs McSweeney to shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Meanwhile, Warner had also backed McSweeney to do well in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although he hasn't played much, Warner feels McSweeney's technique and patience will be important for Australia. He said during a media interaction in Melbourne, "I think he's got the technique, he's got the patience to partner up with Uzzy (Khawaja) to allow himself to score big."