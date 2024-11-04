Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24-25, as per a report by Cricbuzz.

However, the event's timing may clash with India's first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The auction will feature big cricket names like Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, and Rishabh Pant, who were released by their franchises. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in November

Riyadh likely to host IPL 2025 auction on November 24-25

By Parth Dhall 02:34 pm Nov 04, 202402:34 pm

What's the story The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. This comes after all 10 franchises announced their retained players for the upcoming season. The retention lists were a mix of surprises and expected calls. A total of 46 players were retained at a combined cost of ₹558.5 crore.

Venue

BCCI officials visited Saudi Arabia to scout auction venues

According to a report by Cricbuzz, a number of BCCI officials have already visited Saudi Arabia for venue scouting. The possible venues for the event were evenutally reduced to Riyadh and Jeddah. Riyadh is expected to be the host city for the event. Other places the BCCI considered were Dubai, Singapore, and London before zeroing in on Saudi Arabia.

Information

BCCI faces scheduling conflict with Australia Test match

It is worth noting that the proposed dates for the IPL 2025 mega auction could clash with India's first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, starting November 22. This could be a challenge for Disney Star, the broadcaster of both events, who look to avoid any scheduling conflicts.

Player retention

Big names set for IPL 2025 mega auction

The player retention process witnessed some of the high-profile cricketers, including Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant﻿, and Shreyas Iyer. They were released by their respective franchises into the auction pool. Out of the total players retained by all the teams, 36 are Indians and 10 among them are uncapped stars.