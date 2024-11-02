Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy urges his team to focus on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, emphasizing a match-by-match approach.

He acknowledges the high expectations from fans and the team's potential, expressing confidence in their ODI performance and readiness to face Afghanistan.

Hridoy also highlights his batting flexibility, which could be crucial with key players missing from the squad, and remains optimistic about facing Afghanistan's strong bowling attack in their first series in Sharjah.

Bangladesh are going through a rough patch

Towhid Hridoy urges Bangladesh to focus on Champions Trophy 2025

By Rajdeep Saha 08:09 pm Nov 02, 202408:09 pm

What's the story Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy has urged his side to stay in the moment and start preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This comes after the team has been on a disappointing run. The preparation phase will start with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, followed by another three ODIs against West Indies. These matches are part of Bangladesh's nearly 50-day tour where they will also play two Tests and three T20Is.

Hridoy emphasizes on match-by-match approach

Speaking at a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Hridoy stressed on the need to take it match-by-match. He said, "I think every cricketer is professional here and there is no point thinking about the past." He added it's important to think about how they want to start each day, not about what they did in the past. This way, he believes, they'll do better in their next matches.

Hridoy addresses high expectations and team potential

Addressing the high expectations from fans, Hridoy admitted that not every player delivers in every match. He was confident of his team's performance in the ODI format and their intent to start strong against Afghanistan. "We play well in this format for most of the time and we want to start well (against Afghanistan as far as preparation for the Champions Trophy is concerned)," he said.

Hridoy's flexibility in batting order and upcoming challenges

Hridoy also said he is ready to bat at any position according to the team's requirement. This flexibility could see him batting up the order with Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan missing from the squad. Looking at their first series in Sharjah, Hridoy noted Afghanistan's strong bowling attack but remained confident about Bangladesh's ability to rise to the occasion.