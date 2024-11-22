Summarize Simplifying... In short Michael Hussey expressed surprise at the absence of experienced spinners Ashwin and Jadeja in the first BGT Test, despite their batting prowess.

Instead, India opted for Sundar, following his impressive performance against New Zealand.

Hussey also commented on the pitch conditions in Perth, suggesting that its fast and bouncy nature may have influenced India's decision.

Both all-rounders have been benched (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Michael Hussey surprised by Ashwin-Jadeja's absence in 1st BGT Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:17 am Nov 22, 202409:17 am

What's the story Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has expressed his surprise over Team India's decision to drop both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at Perth's Optus Stadium. Washington Sundar was picked as the only spinner for the series opener which started on Friday, November 22. The unexpected move has sparked a debate among cricket pundits and fans alike.

Selection rationale

Sundar's form influenced selection decision

Despite speculation that Ashwin could be picked as the lead spinner given his experience and capability to handle left-handed batters in the Australian line-up, the management opted for Sundar. This was due to Sundar's stunning performance in the home series against New Zealand, where he became the top wicket-taker after being picked midway. Hussey said India could have used an experienced spinner like Ashwin or Jadeja in Perth, just like Nathan Lyon uses bounce to his advantage for Australia.

Batting prowess

Hussey highlights Ashwin-Jadeja's batting abilities

Hussey, who made these comments on Fox Cricket, further emphasized on the batting skills of both Ashwin and Jadeja, saying their absence is surprising as they could have contributed with the bat as well. Despite their lackluster performance against New Zealand, the duo's experience and expertise were major factors for their inclusion in the tour. In their absence, Washington Sundar and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to step up and fill this void in the lower-middle order.

Pitch analysis

Hussey's take on pitch conditions

Hussey also gave his take on the pitch conditions, saying Team India must have seen plenty of grass on it and decided to go in a different direction. He said traditionally, the pitch in Perth is very fast and bouncy, which might have played a role in their decision to leave out a spinner. Despite the strategy, Hussey reiterated his surprise at Ashwin and Jadeja's absence due to their batting abilities.

Information

India's XI for the Perth Test

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.