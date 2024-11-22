Michael Hussey surprised by Ashwin-Jadeja's absence in 1st BGT Test
Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has expressed his surprise over Team India's decision to drop both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at Perth's Optus Stadium. Washington Sundar was picked as the only spinner for the series opener which started on Friday, November 22. The unexpected move has sparked a debate among cricket pundits and fans alike.
Sundar's form influenced selection decision
Despite speculation that Ashwin could be picked as the lead spinner given his experience and capability to handle left-handed batters in the Australian line-up, the management opted for Sundar. This was due to Sundar's stunning performance in the home series against New Zealand, where he became the top wicket-taker after being picked midway. Hussey said India could have used an experienced spinner like Ashwin or Jadeja in Perth, just like Nathan Lyon uses bounce to his advantage for Australia.
Hussey highlights Ashwin-Jadeja's batting abilities
Hussey, who made these comments on Fox Cricket, further emphasized on the batting skills of both Ashwin and Jadeja, saying their absence is surprising as they could have contributed with the bat as well. Despite their lackluster performance against New Zealand, the duo's experience and expertise were major factors for their inclusion in the tour. In their absence, Washington Sundar and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to step up and fill this void in the lower-middle order.
Hussey's take on pitch conditions
Hussey also gave his take on the pitch conditions, saying Team India must have seen plenty of grass on it and decided to go in a different direction. He said traditionally, the pitch in Perth is very fast and bouncy, which might have played a role in their decision to leave out a spinner. Despite the strategy, Hussey reiterated his surprise at Ashwin and Jadeja's absence due to their batting abilities.
India's XI for the Perth Test
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.