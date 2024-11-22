Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, India's cricket star, is on the brink of making history in the World Test Championship (WTC) by potentially surpassing his previous record of 45 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah on verge of creating history in WTC

08:55 am Nov 22, 2024

What's the story India's premier fast bowler and captain for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Jasprit Bumrah, is on the verge of creating history. He needs just five wickets to complete 50 scalps in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). If he does so, he will become the first Indian fast bowler to complete a half-century of wickets in a WTC season. This highlights Bumrah's importance in India's cricketing success.

Stellar performance

Bumrah's impressive record in World Test Championship

Bumrah has already equaled his record from the last edition of the WTC, having taken 45 wickets in 10 matches (before the Perth Test). He now has five more games to better this and reach the 50-wicket mark. His average in the current cycle is an impressive 16.53 with an economy of 3.07, emphasizing his efficiency on the field. The ongoing Perth Test is a good opportunity for Bumrah to accomplish this landmark feat.

Captaincy challenge

Bumrah's leadership crucial for India's WTC hopes

Apart from his bowling prowess, Bumrah also has the onus of leading the team in Rohit Sharma's absence in the the ongoing opening Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. His leadership could be key in keeping India's hopes alive for a spot in the ongoing season of the WTC. After a series whitewash on home soil against New Zealand, India now has a tough task to qualify for a third consecutive WTC final.

Career

Third-best bowling average in Test history

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah, who is playing his 41st Test, has picked 173 wickets. His current bowling average of 20.57 is the third-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets, behind England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) and Australia's Alan Davidson (20.53). Bumrah has picked 10 five-wicket hauls in the format. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings in Australia, where he owns 32 wickets from seven matches (before the Perth Test), averaging 21.25, with one five-wicket haul.