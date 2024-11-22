Summarize Simplifying... In short Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian cricketer, is having a tough time against left-arm pacers, with an average of just 8.25.

His struggles were evident in the recent intra-squad friendly match and the Perth Test, where he misjudged deliveries from Starc and McSweeney.

His struggles were evident in the recent intra-squad friendly match and the Perth Test, where he misjudged deliveries from Starc and McSweeney.

Despite his difficulties, Jaiswal maintains an overall impressive record with 1,407 runs from 15 Tests, showing his potential to bounce back.

Starc dismissed Jaiswal for a duck (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to struggle vs left-arm pacers (Tests): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:45 am Nov 22, 202408:45 am

What's the story India's top-performing batter in Test cricket this year, Yashasvi Jaiswal, had a tough start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The young left-handed batter was dismissed for an eight-ball duck by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, thanks to an outswinger and poor shot selection. This was a disappointing start to Jaiswal's first Test on Australian soil. Here we decode his struggles against left-arm pacers.

Jaiswal's struggles on Australian tracks

Jaiswal's dismissal came as a result of his inability to adjust to the peculiar conditions of the Optus Stadium. During India's three-day intra-squad friendly match, he struggled to comprehend the bounce and swing nature of the pitch. This resulted in him nicking off a few deliveries in practice and repeating the same mistake on Day 1 of the Perth Test.

Massive struggles against left-arm pacers

Jaiswal's wicket fell when he misread the line and length of a delivery from Starc, giving an outside edge that was easily taken by Nathan McSweeney. This is not the first time Jaiswal has fallen to a left-arm pacer in this format. He now has been dismissed four times across five innings against these pacers as his average plummets to a paltry 8.25 in this regard, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Battle versus Nandre Burger

Jaiswal had a hard time during India's 2023-24 away Test series against South Africa. He could only manage 50 runs across four innings at 12.50. Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger was his major nemisis on that tour as he dismissed Jaiswal thrice. The southpaw's other dismissal came at the hands of Kagiso Rabada. As tracks in SA and Australia are similiar in nature, Jaiswal must overcome his struggles to put up a solid show.

Overall stats against fast bowlers

Jaiswal's average drops to 36.07 when facing pacers as opposed to an impressive 75.16 against spinners. Right-arm pacers have dismissed him 10 times across 25 innings. However, the southpaw has an average of 47.20 in this regard. Meanwhile, Jaiswal still boasts an incredible record of 1,407 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 69.86. He has three centuries and eight half-centuries to his name.