Summarize Simplifying... In short Temba Bavuma is back in South Africa's Test squad, boosting their batting lineup for the upcoming home matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The team's fast bowling unit, led by Kagiso Rabada, is also set to make an impact, despite injuries to Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

The series is crucial for South Africa's bid to secure a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final, with Sri Lanka just ahead in the points table.

Bavuma will lead South Africa (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Bavuma returns for South Africa's home Tests against Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha 04:34 pm Nov 19, 202404:34 pm

What's the story South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma has made a successful recovery from an elbow injury and will lead the side in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The 14-man squad will also feature Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, who recently returned from a conditioning break during the T20I series against India. This will be their first Test appearance since last summer.

WTC journey

South Africa's quest for World Test Championship final

The return of Bavuma is likely to bolster South Africa's relatively inexperienced batting lineup, which witnessed three players score their maiden centuries in Bangladesh last month. The team is currently in the race for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. To book their place at Lord's next year, they must win all four upcoming home Tests- two against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Recovery journey

Bavuma's recovery and preparation for upcoming tests

Bavuma has been away from competitive cricket since he suffered his elbow injury in an ODI against Ireland. Although he hasn't played any red-ball cricket since the West Indies Tests in August, coach Shukri Conrad is confident Bavuma will be up for the challenge. "He's probably going in cold in the back of not having played any matches but we're certainly going to be simulating match situations during our short camp we're going to have in Pretoria," Conrad said.

Bowling lineup

South Africa's fast bowling lineup for upcoming tests

In the lead-up to the WTC final, South Africa has put together a formidable fast bowling unit. Kagiso Rabada will lead the charge, with seasoned campaigner Dane Paterson and returnees Jansen and Coetzee providing support. Lungi Ngidi is out with a groin injury until January, while Anrich Nortje has withdrawn from Tests temporarily after recovering from lower-back stress fractures.

Batting lineup

South Africa's batting lineup and Sri Lanka's standing

The batting lineup for the upcoming tests will see Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi open, with Tristan Stubbs at No. 3 and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the lower middle order. Ryan Rickelton will likely make way for Bavuma in what Conrad described as "almost like a knockout quarter-final with us and Sri Lanka." Sri Lanka currently occupy third place on the WTC points table, just above South Africa by 1.39% points.

Information

South Africa squad for Test series

South Africa squad for Test series against Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.