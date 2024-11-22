Summarize Simplifying... In short Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana are making their Test debuts in the BGT opener.

Reddy, who recently made a splash in T20I, is known for his all-round skills and was the Emerging Player of the Year in the 2024 IPL season.

Rana, a right-arm pacer, has been selected for his impressive performance with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, boasting a record of 43 wickets from 10 First-Class matches.

Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana make Test debuts in BGT opener

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:58 am Nov 22, 202407:58 am

What's the story All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana have made their Test debuts in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against hosts Australia, which started at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22. This is indeed a massive moment for both the players. While Reddy had played for India in a T20I series against Bangladesh, this is Rana's maiden appearance for the Indian team. Here are their stats.

Rana's impressive IPL performance earns him Test debut

Rana's selection for the Indian team comes on the back of his impressive stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer has a record of 43 wickets from 10 First-Class matches and has also contributed 469 runs, including one century and two fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 24 with the ball and 42.63 with the bat.

Reddy's rapid rise in international cricket

Reddy's Test debut comes just a month after his impactful T20I debut, emphasizing his rapid rise in international cricket. With Jasprit Bumrah leading India in Rohit Sharma's absence, Reddy's all-round skills will be instrumental against Australia. He has played 21 First-Class games, scoring a century and two fifties, while also taking 56 wickets. He owns 779 runs in FC cricket at 21.05. With the ball, he averages 26.98.

Reddy's inclusion adds fresh dynamic to India's XI

Reddy made a name for himself in the 2024 IPL season, winning the Emerging Player of the Year award after scoring 303 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad at a strike rate of 142.92. His performances earned him a T20I debut against Bangladesh, where he impressed with a fiery 74-run knock. Up against a lineup featuring Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, skipper Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, Reddy's inclusion adds a fresh dynamic to India's XI.

India's XI for the Perth Test

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.