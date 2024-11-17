Summarize Simplifying... In short Nathan McSweeney's selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has left Matt Renshaw disappointed.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Matt Renshaw expresses disappointment over Nathan McSweeney's selection

What's the story Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw has voiced his disappointment after Nathan McSweeney was picked as opener for the Perth Test against India. While he admitted McSweeney's strong performance, Renshaw feels this decision has frustrated many Australian openers. "I am really happy for Nathan. I think he is going to do a terrific job but for us openers, I think [the decision] last week might have hurt a lot of us," Renshaw told AAP.

McSweeney's recent performances

McSweeney has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, having scored 291 runs from four innings at a stunning average of 97. This includes a century and two half-centuries. He also captained Australia A in their four-day clash against India A, playing a key role in his team's seven-wicket victory with scores of 39 and an unbeaten 88 in the first encounter. In the 2nd encounter against India A, he managed 14 and 25 at the MCG.

Decoding McSweeney's 1st-Class career and upcoming challenges

In his First-Class career to date, McSweeney has amassed a score of 2,252 runs in 34 matches, averaging 38.16 with six centuries and 12 fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, he hasn't opened the batting in his FC career and was entrusted with the responsibility for the second unofficial Test against India A. Despite feeling overlooked in the conversation about Australia's opening slot, Renshaw is hopeful of returning to the Australian Test team soon.

Renshaw's response to selection decision and future aspirations

Renshaw, who was Australia's reserve batter in their last two series, has fallen down the order this season. However, he is still hopeful about his future in the team. "Definitely. I feel like I am not too far away," he said. "Obviously timing is huge in cricket. I missed my time on this occasion but there will be another time in the future when I have to be ready."

Renshaw's numbers in FC cricket

In 119 matches, Renshaw owns a total of 7,254 runs at 37.39. He has hit 21 tons and 22 fifties. Notably, he has featured in 14 matches for Australia, scoring 645 runs at 29.31. He has one ton and three fifties for the Aussies.