#ThisDayThatYear: Giancarlo Stanton sets record with $325M MLB contract (2014)
On November 17, 2014, Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton made history by agreeing to a $325 million, 13-year contract. This deal marked the largest in professional sports at the time, surpassing Miguel Cabrera's $292 million, 10-year agreement with the Detroit Tigers earlier that year. Meanwhile, we detail his contract, the 2013 and 2014 season stats, and the overall MLB career stats.
Stanton, Marlins agree to historic deal
Stanton signed a record $325M, 13-year deal with the Marlins, averaging $25M per season. Notably, the contract included a no-trade clause and a six-year opt-out. It surpassed Miguel Cabrera's $292M deal and Alex Rodriguez's $275M agreement, becoming the most lucrative for an American athlete at the time. However, Stanton did opt out of the contract and joined the New York Yankees in 2018.
Stanton's dominant 2013 season leads to record deal
Stanton's 2013 season was marred by a grade 2 hamstring injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Despite playing only 116 games, he managed a .249 batting average, 24 home runs, and 62 RBIs in 425 at-bats. Notably, he became the 9th fastest player to hit 100 career home runs. However, Stanton's season ended with him scoring the winning run in Henderson Álvarez's no-hitter.
Stanton and Marlins' 2014 season highlights
In 2014, Stanton hit 37 home runs, 105 RBIs, and batted .288 with a .950 OPS in 145 games, despite ending his season early due to a facial injury. He tied Dan Uggla for the Marlins' career home run record and finished second in MVP voting. Miami went 77-85, missed the playoffs for the 11th straight season, and finished fourth in the NL East.
Slugger's MLB career numbers
Stanton has showcased incredible power throughout his career, with 429 home runs and 1,103 RBIs over 1,649 games. His best season came in 2017, hitting 59 homers and 132 RBIs with a .281 average and .631 slugging. In postseason play, he has delivered 18 homers and 40 RBIs in 41 games, including a standout .308/.387/1.038 line in 2020 for the Yankees.