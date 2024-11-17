Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2014, Giancarlo Stanton inked a record-breaking $325M, 13-year contract with the Marlins, making it the most lucrative deal for an American athlete at that time.

Despite a hamstring injury in 2013, Stanton's impressive performance, including hitting 100 career home runs, led to this deal.

However, he opted out and joined the Yankees in 2018.

Known for his power, Stanton has hit 429 home runs and 1,103 RBIs over his career, with his best season in 2017. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton made MLB history signing the then-largest contract in major league history (Image credit: X/@MLB)

#ThisDayThatYear: Giancarlo Stanton sets record with $325M MLB contract (2014)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:06 pm Nov 17, 202403:06 pm

What's the story On November 17, 2014, Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton made history by agreeing to a $325 million, 13-year contract. This deal marked the largest in professional sports at the time, surpassing Miguel Cabrera's $292 million, 10-year agreement with the Detroit Tigers earlier that year. Meanwhile, we detail his contract, the 2013 and 2014 season stats, and the overall MLB career stats.

Contract

Stanton, Marlins agree to historic deal

Stanton signed a record $325M, 13-year deal with the Marlins, averaging $25M per season. Notably, the contract included a no-trade clause and a six-year opt-out. It surpassed Miguel Cabrera's $292M deal and Alex Rodriguez's $275M agreement, becoming the most lucrative for an American athlete at the time. However, Stanton did opt out of the contract and joined the New York Yankees in 2018.

2013 season

Stanton's dominant 2013 season leads to record deal

Stanton's 2013 season was marred by a grade 2 hamstring injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Despite playing only 116 games, he managed a .249 batting average, 24 home runs, and 62 RBIs in 425 at-bats. Notably, he became the 9th fastest player to hit 100 career home runs. However, Stanton's season ended with him scoring the winning run in Henderson Álvarez's no-hitter.

2014 season

Stanton and Marlins' 2014 season highlights

In 2014, Stanton hit 37 home runs, 105 RBIs, and batted .288 with a .950 OPS in 145 games, despite ending his season early due to a facial injury. He tied Dan Uggla for the Marlins' career home run record and finished second in MVP voting. Miami went 77-85, missed the playoffs for the 11th straight season, and finished fourth in the NL East.

Career stats

Slugger's MLB career numbers

Stanton has showcased incredible power throughout his career, with 429 home runs and 1,103 RBIs over 1,649 games. His best season came in 2017, hitting 59 homers and 132 RBIs with a .281 average and .631 slugging. In postseason play, he has delivered 18 homers and 40 RBIs in 41 games, including a standout .308/.387/1.038 line in 2020 for the Yankees.