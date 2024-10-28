Summarize Simplifying... In short In the longest Game 1 in World Series history, the Royals triumphed over the Mets 5-4 in 14 innings in 2015.

#ThisDayThatYear: Royals claim victory in record-setting World Series Game 1

What's the story On October 28, 2015, the Kansas City Royals faced off against the New York Mets in Game 1 of the World Series. This matchup became memorable for setting the record for the longest Game 1 in World Series history, lasting an astonishing 5 hours and 14 minutes and featuring 14 innings. The Royals triumphed over the Mets (5-4). We decode the game and series.

Game 1 recap

Royals edge past Mets in record-setting Game 1

In a historic Game 1 of the 2015 World Series the Royals defeated the Mets 5-4 in 14 innings, making it the longest Game 1 in World Series history at 5 hours and 14 minutes. Alcides Escobar opened with an inside-the-park homer, and Alex Gordon tied the game in the ninth. Meanwhile, Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly clinched the victory, for the Royals.

2015 World Series

Royals win their first World Series title since 1985

The 2015 World Series featured the Royals and Mets in a best-of-seven showdown. The Royals emerged victorious, winning the series 4-1 and claiming their second championship, their first since 1985. This series marked the first World Series played between two expansion teams. Salvador Pérez was named MVP, highlighting the Royals player's strong performance throughout the series.

2015 Royals

Royals' 2015 season and World Series title

The 2015 Royals had a historic season, marking their 47th year in the MLB. They secured their first AL Central title (95-67), since 1985 and advanced to the World Series for the second consecutive year. The Royals defeated the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays in the playoffs before clinching the championship against the Mets, winning their second World Series title in franchise history.

2015 Mets

2015 season and Mets' World Series appearance

The 2015 Mets had a remarkable season, finishing with a 90-72 record and clinching the NL East title, their first since 2006. They triumphed over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and swept the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS, earning a World Series berth for the first time since 2000. However, they lost to the Royals in five games, concluding a memorable season.