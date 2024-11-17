Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the Knicks' loss to the Kings, center Bill Cartwright shone by scoring 31 points and hitting all 19 of his free-throw attempts, tying a 20-year NBA record.

This feat places him among the top five players with the most free throws and 100% conversion, a list led by James Harden with 24 throws.

This feat places him among the top five players with the most free throws and 100% conversion, a list led by James Harden with 24 throws.

Despite a challenging season for the Knicks, Cartwright's consistent performance throughout his 16-season career is noteworthy, averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1981, Knicks' Bill Cartwright hit perfect 19 free throws, and tied an NBA record (Image credit: X/@NBA_NewYork)

#ThisDayThatYear: Bill Cartwright hits perfect 19 free throws, ties record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:03 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Bill Cartwright, a New York Knicks center, etched his name in NBA history on November 17, 1981, by hitting all 19 of his free throws against the Kansas City Kings in a 124-110 loss. This tied a 20-year-old league record for the most free throws made without a miss in a single game. We decode the game, the 1981 season, and Cartwright's career stats.

Game recap

Cartwright ties NBA free throw record, Kings top Knicks

The Kings defeated the Knicks 124-110 at Madison Square Garden. Despite the loss, Knicks center Cartwright delivered an exceptional performance. He scored 31 points and hit all 19 of his free-throw attempts, tying a 20-year NBA record. Kansas City's balanced offense, led by Reggie King (33 points) and Ernie Grunfeld (26 points), proved too much for the Knicks, who struggled defensively throughout the game.

Record

Top five players with most free throws and 100% conversion

Houston Rockets' James Harden owns the record with 24 off 24 throws against the Spurs. He is trailed by Jimmy Butler (vs Thunder) who is tied with Dominique Wilkins (vs Bulls) with 23 throws. Suns' Kevin Durant (vs Mavericks) and New Jerery Nets' Deron Williams (vs Bobcats) are tied for the fourth position with 21 free-throw conversions. Kobe Bryant stands fifth with 20 conversions.

1981 season

Cartwright and Knicks' 1982 season recap

The Knicks had a disastrous NBA season, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and not qualifying for the playoffs. It was the Knicks' 36th season, and they finished with a 33-49 record. Meanwhile, Cartwright managed averages of 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 72 games. He had a free throw percentage of 76.3, making 3.6 free throws off 4.7 attempts per game.

Career stats

His NBA career stats

During his 16-season career, Cartwright showcased consistent scoring and rebounding prowess, averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in the regular season. Known for his efficiency, he maintained a career field goal percentage of 52.5%. His playoff performance was equally impactful, contributing 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. With a peak True Shooting Percentage of 63.7% in 1983-84.