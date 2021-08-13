'It feels like a dream': Princepal Singh on NBA journey

Princepal Singh is only the second Indian to debut in NBA Summer league

Only the second Indian to debut in the NBA Summer League, young basketball player Princepal Singh says his journey has been nothing short of a "dream." Singh, who hails from Gurdaspur, Punjab, followed his Ludhiana basketball Academy teammate Satnam Singh in making his debut at the Summer league when he turned up for Sacramento Kings against Washington Wizards at Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Singh said, "My next goal is playing at NBA. Satnam Singh was the first Indian to play and I want to play for a long time in NBA, so my focus is on taking care of my body and keeping myself fit." Satnam had played in the Summer League in 2016 after being first drafted in the NBA by Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

His first professional stint was with NBA Academy's Ignite team

Twenty-year-old Singh, whose first professional stint was with the NBA Academy's Ignite team in the G-League, made a brief appearance of just a minute and 22 seconds during the match, which they won 89-75.

It's a great experience to play against top players: Singh

"It is a great experience to play against the top players in Summer League. They are all NBA players, who have been drafted," said Singh, the first-ever NBA Academy India graduate to feature in a Summer League game. "My coach (Bobby Jackson) asked me to play hard, said I should focus on my game and I will get more time," he added.

'I want to focus on giving my 100 percent'

"My coach asked me to focus on strong rebounding and defense and look to score. There is no pressure on me. I have played one game so far. I want to just focus on giving my 100 percent," Singh said.

Lockdown has affected basketball in India: Singh

Regarding his stint in G League Ignite, Singh said, "I learned how the pro players conduct themselves off the court, how hard they play, how they help each other." Regarding the basketball scene in India, Singh said, "The sport is growing in India but due to the lockdowns no one has been able to play basketball."

3BL is India's only FIBA recognized 3x3 professional basketball league

"But the league that is starting in India will be a good opportunity for the Indian players, they will get more chances," Singh said. "Now there will be a 3x3 professional league with Basketball Federation of India, which is a good thing," he added. "3BL" is India's only International Basketball Federation (FIBA) recognized 3x3 professional basketball league which was recognized by BFI in June.