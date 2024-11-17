Summarize Simplifying... In short Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, has named Shreyas Iyer as his closest friend in Indian cricket.

The two formed a strong bond during their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they won the IPL title in 2024.

Despite their successful partnership, neither player has been retained by KKR for the upcoming 2025 season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has named Shreyas Iyer as his closest friend in the Indian cricket team (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Mitchell Starc names his closest friend in Indian cricket team

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 pm Nov 17, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has named Shreyas Iyer as his closest friend in the Indian cricket team. The revelation came during a media interaction ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's inaugural match at the WACA Stadium in Perth on November 22. Starc and Iyer have spent a lot of time together, as teammates and opponents, and it has only strengthened their bond. Here's more.

Admiration

Starc praises Iyer's character and leadership

Starc had a lot of nice things to say about Iyer in his chat with Star Sports. "I enjoyed a great friendship with Shreyas Iyer after the IPL season, he was a fantastic captain, I sort of got to know him more off the field rather than just playing against him, he is a fantastic person, a fantastic character, and I loved spending time with him," said Starc.

IPL experience

Starc and Iyer's IPL journey

Starc, the most expensive buy in Indian Premier League history, was Iyer's teammate at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season. Their association lasted nearly two months. Under Iyer's captaincy, KKR won their third IPL title in 2024 with Starc playing an instrumental role in the triumph. However, neither player has been retained by KKR for the upcoming season and both will be up for grabs at the IPL 2025 mega-auction on November 24.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Numbers

Starc impressed with 17 wickets in IPL 2024

Starc claimed 17 scalps from 14 matches in the IPL 2024 season. He was KKR's joint-4th highest wicket-taker alongside Sunil Narine. Starc averaged 26.11 and his economy rate was 10.61. In KKR's final versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc bowled three overs and claimed 2/14. Meanwhile, Iyer managed 351 runs in the IPL 2024 season at an average of 39. He hit two fifties.

Do you know?

Starc has a base price of Rs. 2 crore

Starc has set his base price at Rs. 2 crore in the upcoming IPL mega auction this month. He is one of the 37 shortlisted Aussie players in the auction.