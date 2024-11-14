Summarize Simplifying... In short In a record-breaking T20 cricket match in 2024, India scored their eighth 200-plus total, the most by any team in a year.

The star player, Tilak Varma, scored an unbeaten century with 107 runs off 56 balls, while Abhishek Sharma contributed a swift half-century.

Despite South Africa's spirited chase, led by Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, they fell 11 runs short, marking a victory for India.

Tilak Varma starred in India's win in Centurion with a ton

India register their eighth 200-plus T20I total in 2024: Stats

Nov 14, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team attained quite a few feats after beating South Africa by 11 runs in the 3rd T20I n Centurion. The win gave the visitors an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I. Notably, India registered their eighth 200-plus total in men's T20Is this year. The previous record of seven such totals was held by India (2023), Birmingham Bears (2022), and Japan (2024).

Century record

India equal record for most T20 centuries in a year

Varma's ton was India's fifth individual in T20 Internationals this year. India now have the joint-most individual centuries for a side in a calendar year in T20s. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2016) and India (2023) also own this feat. Other centurions for India this year include Sanju Samson (2), Abhishek Sharma (1), and Rohit Sharma (1).

Information

India enter record books

As mentioned, India now have eight 200-plus totals in T20 cricket in 2024, the most by a team in a calendar year. Birmingham Bears (in 2022), India (in 2023), and Japan (in 2024) had seven such totals each.

Match highlights

Varma's century leads India to record-breaking total

In the record-setting match, India set a daunting target of 219/6. The star of their innings was Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten century, making 107 runs off just 56 deliveries. His explosive batting effort featured eight fours and seven sixes. Abhishek Sharma also played a crucial role with an incredible half-century, contributing 50 runs off 25 balls to the team's total.

Chase summary

South Africa's valiant chase falls short against India

Despite a valiant effort from South Africa, they fell 11 runs short. Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen led the chase with powerful hitting. Klaasen scored a 22-ball 41, while Jansen hammered a 17-ball 54, marking the fastest fifty against India in T20 Internationals. However, their efforts were not enough to secure victory for their team.