Summarize Simplifying... In short Tilak Varma's strategic move to bat at number three, backed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, led to a historic performance for Team India.

Varma's impressive 107* off 56 balls, coupled with Abhishek Sharma's quickfire half-century, powered India to a massive 219-run total.

Varma's century, his first in T20Is, cements his place as India's 12th centurion and second-youngest at just 22 years old. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten century (Source: X/@BCCI)

Tilak Varma earns number three spot for Team India

By Parth Dhall 11:50 am Nov 14, 202411:50 am

What's the story India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has confirmed that Tilak Varma will keep the number three batting position after his stellar performance against South Africa. Varma's unbeaten century of 107 runs off just 56 balls, helped India clinch a thrilling victory over South Africa in Centurion. The win gave India a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series.

Strategic shift

Varma's promotion yields positive results

Varma's elevation to the number three position, a spot that Yadav himself usually occupies, paid dividends for the team. Even after losing Sanju Samson early, Varma showed grit and intelligence. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a quickfire half-century off just 25 balls, propelled India to a mammoth 219-run total.

Captain's commendation

Yadav praises Varma's performance and initiative

In the post-match presentation, Yadav revealed it was Varma who had suggested his own promotion. "What can I say about Tilak Varma. He came to me (in Gqeberha), asked me if he could bat at three. I said to him it was his day and to enjoy himself," Yadav said. He added, "I knew what he was capable of doing and very happy for him."

Gratitude expressed

Varma credits Yadav for his maiden T20I century

Varma thanked Yadav for giving him the opportunity to bat at number three. "All credit goes to captain Suryakumar Yadav. He has given me an opportunity (at three). Before the game, he told me (that I would bat there)," Varma said during the post-match presentation. He added, "I am really, really happy (he gave me that opportunity). I just wanted to express myself and back my basics."

Century

A historic ton for Varma

Varma managed 107* from 56 balls as India scored 219/6 in 20 overs. He slammed 8 fours and 7 sixes (SR: 191.07). As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma has raced to 2,735 runs in T20s at 41.43. He owns two tons and 16 fifties. Varma has become India's 12th centurion in T20Is. He is also the second-youngest centurion for India at the age of 22 years and 5 days.