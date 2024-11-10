Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd T20I, South Africa triumphed over India in a low-scoring match.

Despite a challenging start, India's Pandya delivered a crucial 39-run knock, while Chakravarthy achieved his maiden T20I fifer, tying for the best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is.

South Africa overcome India in low-scoring 2nd T20I: Key stats

What's the story Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy's efforts weren't enough as South Africa beat India in the 2nd T20I held at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Pandya rescued India with a 45-ball 39* as Suryakumar Yadav's men managed 124/6 in 20 overs. Chakravarthy then spun his web with a fifer. However, the Proteas overcame India and levelled the series 1-1. Tristan Stubbs slammed an unbeaten 47.

Summary of the Indian innings

India couldn't cope with the Proteas bowlers, losing three quick wickets (15/3). The road to recovery was led by Tilak Varma, played a run-a-ball knock of 20. Axar Patel chipped in with a 21-ball 27. However, Pandya stayed calm against a solid bowling unit and hit four fours and a six (SR: 86.67). He shared a 37*-run stand alongside Arshdeep Singh.

SA bowlers do a fine job

Marco Jansen was superb, taking 1/25 from his 4 overs (1 maiden). Gerald Coetzee managed 1/25 from his 4 overs. Nqabayomzi Peter impressed with 1/20. Andile Simelane and Aiden Markram claimed one scalp each.

Pandya slams vital 39* versus SA in 2nd T20I

Pandya slammed a vital 39*-run knock. Pandya walked in at number six and held his fort against a disciplined Proteas unit. He helped India get to 124/6. In 107 matches, Pandya now owns 1,682 runs at an average of 28.03. Overall in T20s, Pandya owns 4,975 runs at 29.43 from 238 innings (273 matches).

Rinku Singh struggles again

Rinku Singh perished for an 11-ball 9. This comes after the southpaw could only score 11 runs from 10 balls in the first outing. Rinku, who has become a regular in India's T20I set-up, has looked a bit flat of late. In 13 innings this year, Rinku has gone unbeaten 7 times. On five occasions, he has scored under 15 runs while being dismissed.

How did SA's innings fold?

SA were off to a decent start before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Ryan Rickelton. Chakravarthy then forced a collapse. From 33/1 at one stage, SA were reduced to 66/6 in the 13th over. Tristan Stubbs applied himself well and remained at the crease. He added 20 runs alongside Simelane, who was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi as SA were 86/7. Stubbs and Coetzee helped SA win.

Maiden T20I fifer for Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy bowled 4 overs and conceded just 17 runs, taking five wickets. This came after he got a three-fer in the 1st T20I. This was his maiden T20I fifer. In 11 matches, he owns 15 scalps at 16.46. Overall, he owns 111 T20 wickets from 92 matches at 22.44. This was his 2nd T20 fifer.

Joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is versus SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy now owns the joint-best figures for an Indian spinner in T20Is alongside Kuldeep Yadav's 5/17 vs South Africa, 2023. He owns the joint second-best figures against SA behind Umar Gul's 5/6.

Stubbs shines on his mother's birthday

Stubbs played a match-winning knock of 47* from 41 balls. He slammed 7 fours. Notably, he came to bat when SA were 33/2. He shared an unbeaten 42-run stand alongside Coetzee, who scored 19* from 9 balls. Stubbs showed his focus and character at the crease. On his mother's birthday, Stubbs presented her the best gift.