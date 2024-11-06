Iyer has done well versus Odisha (Image Source: X/@ShreyasIyer15)

Shreyas Iyer slams his 15th century in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:23 pm Nov 06, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has hit back-to-back centuries for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The stellar performance comes amidst him missing from the Indian Test team since India's tour of England earlier this year. Iyer's return to form is a huge boost for Mumbai, who are looking to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. Notably, Iyer was ignored for India's tour of Australia later this month as he also didn't find a place in India A squad.

Match performance

Iyer's century propels Mumbai in match against Odisha

Iyer's century has come in the match against Odisha, where he reached his hundred off just 101 balls. It included 14 boundaries and two sixes. Iyer arrived when Mumbai were 154/3. He has since then shared a meaningful stand alongside Siddesh Lad to help Mumbai go past 300. Earlier, his first century this season came last month at BKC against Maharashtra. These back-to-back centuries mark a significant milestone in Iyer's domestic cricket career.

Information

15th century for Iyer in FC cricket

Playing his 79th match, Iyer has raced past 6,150 runs at an average of 47-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 15 tons, he also owns 33 fifties in the format. 811 of his FC runs have come for India in Tests.

Runs

Iyer's recent form in FC cricket

Iyer captained India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024. In three matches, Iyer scored 154 runs at 25.66. He slammed two fifties. He had a positive strike rate of 92.21. In the Irani Cup, he slammed 57 and 8 versus Rest of India. This was followed by scores worth 0 and 30 versus Baroda in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener. Thereafter, Iyer smashed a solid 142-run knock versus Maharashtra before following that with a century versus Odisha.