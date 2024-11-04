Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket captain, ended his 2024 home season with a record low average of 13.30, the second-lowest in Test cricket history.

Despite a promising start with a 52-run knock in the series opener, Sharma's performance dwindled, managing only 133 runs in 10 innings.

Rohit Sharma averaged 13.30 in the 2024/25 home Test season

Rohit Sharma ends home season on record low (Tests): Stats

What's the story In a new low, India were routed 3-0 in the three-Test series by New Zealand at home. The hosts lost the final Test in Mumbai after failing to chase down 147. A massive dip in captain Rohit Sharma's batting form contributed to India's historic home defeat. Rohit now has the second-lowest average as captain in a home season (minimum eight Test innings).

Rohit couldn't touch 100-run mark in NZ series

Rohit managed just 91 runs across six innings in the New Zealand Test series. He averaged a mere 15.16 with a solitary fifty-plus score. Barring a fluent 52 that came in the series opener in Bengaluru, Rohit looked out of sorts. The Kiwi bowlers were able to get through his defense, which was under the scanner throughout the series.

Rohit enters an unwanted list

Before the New Zealand series, Rohit featured in two Tests against Bangladesh. Although India whitewashed the visitors, Rohit scored 42 runs across four innings. Therefore, Rohit managed just 133 runs in 10 Test innings at home in 2024. His average of 13.30 is now the second-lowest as captain in a home season (Test cricket). Only England's Nasser Hussain is above Rohit (10.22 in 2000).

Worst average among Indian captains

As per ESPNcricinfo, no Indian other than Rohit has a sub-15 average as captain in a home Test season (minimum eight innings). The legendary Sunil Gavaskar follows Rohit as he averaged 17.50 while leading India in the 1984/85 home series against England.

Four home defeats as captain in 2024

Rohit also became only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year. He joins Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who lost as many games in 1969. Rohit has overall lost five Tests at home while leading India, the second-most for an Indian skipper after Pataudi (9). Notably, India have been whitewashed at home (three-plus Tests) for the first time.