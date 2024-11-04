Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohan Jaitley, current DDCA president, is likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary, facing competition from Anil Patel.

Rohan Jaitley likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

By Parth Dhall 03:47 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Rohan Jaitley, the current Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president, is tipped to become the next secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The development comes after Jay Shah was elected as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman in August. Shah will take over his new role on December 1, leaving his BCCI secretary position vacant.

Jaitley and Patel in race for BCCI secretary position

Jaitley will be up against Anil Patel, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, for the BCCI secretary post. However, no SGM will be called for the appointment. Since he entered cricket administration four years ago as the DDCA president, Jaitley has been re-elected unopposed for another term, which speaks volumes about how good he has been at the job.

Jaitley's contributions to DDCA

During his tenure as DDCA president, Jaitley has brought several reforms and improvements. He managed to host five 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and launched the Delhi Premier League. The tournament saw marquee names like Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, further cementing Jaitley's administrative capabilities.

Roger Binny to continue as BCCI president

Roger Binny is likely to continue as the BCCI president and work in close coordination with the next secretary. This continuity in leadership is expected to ensure seamless functioning in the board. The final call on who will take Shah's shoes as BCCI secretary, however, remains to be seen.