Off-spinners have dismissed Rachin Ravindra 10 times in Tests: Stats
Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar outsmarted New Zealand's top batter Rachin Ravindra in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This was the third time in a row that Ravindra has fallen to Sundar in this series. The latest battle witnessed Sundar bowl a sharp turner that went past Ravindra's outer edge and hit the stumps, restricting him to just five runs off 12 balls. Here we decode Ravindra's struggles versus off-spinners in Test cricket.
Sundar's impressive record against Ravindra
Sundar's knack of getting Ravindra out is impressive, considering he had dismissed him twice in the second Test in Pune. Although Ravindra has been among the runs in this tour, he has failed to cope with Sundar's bowling. As per ESPNcricinfo stats, Ravindra has scored just 12 runs off 28 balls against Sundar. Meanwhile, no other bowler has dismissed the southpaw more than two times in Tests.
Struggles versus off-spinners
Though Ravindra has made a fine start to his Test career, he has had a tough time tackling off-break bowlers. These finger spinners have trapped him 10 times across 18 innings as the batter averages a paltry 25 in this regard. Interestingly, he averages 60.75 against left-arm spinners as leg-spinners are yet to dismiss him.
These off-spinners have troubled Ravindra
Besides Sundar, several other off-spinners have troubled Ravindra in red-ball cricket. Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris tackled him twice and dismissed him on both occasions. India's Jayant Yadav has also sent him back twice (2 innings). Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is the only other bowler to dismiss Ravindra multiple times in Tests (2).