Summarize Simplifying... In short South African batsmen have a history of outscoring their opponents in both innings of Test matches.

Notable instances include De Zorzi's 177-run knock against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Jackie McGlew's unbeaten 255 against New Zealand in 1953, and Aiden Markram's 125 against Zimbabwe in 2017.

These performances led to significant victories for South Africa, showcasing the strength of their batting lineup. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

De Zorzi recently joined this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Instances of SA batters outscoring opponents in both innings (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:31 am Nov 02, 202410:31 am

What's the story South African opener Tony de Zorzi smoked a match-winning 177 in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. His efforts powered SA to an innings triumph as the hosts managed 159/10 & 143/10 in their two innings. Here we look at the instances of South African batters outscoring opponents in both innings in a Test match.

#1

Tony de Zorzi - 177 vs Bangladesh, 2024

De Zorzi showed a positive approach after South Africa opted to bat first in Chattogram. He added a solid opening partnership of 69 runs with Aiden Markram. After Markram's departure, De Zorzi joined hands with fellow centurion Tristan Stubbs and the duo added 201 runs. De Zorzi's 269-ball 177 meant SA finished declared at 575/6. In response, Bangladesh were folded for 159. They managed 143/10 after being asked to follow on, losing by an innings and 273 runs.

#2

Jackie McGlew - 255* vs New Zealand, 1953

Former SA opener Jackie McGlew smoked a fine double-ton in the 1953 Wellington Test against hosts New Zealand. It was also his maiden hundred in the format. He showcased remarkable resilience and returned unbeaten on 255. His efforts meant SA declared at 524/8. NZ were bundled out for 172 in reply. They recorded the same score after SA enforced a follow-on. The visitors hence won by an innings and 180 runs.

#3

Aiden Markram - 125 vs Zimbabwe, 2017

South Africa demolished Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in the 2017 Gqeberha Test. They managed a decent score of 309/9d batting first as opener Aiden Markram smoked a brilliant hundred. He made 125 off 204 balls and was involved in three 50-plus stands. Zimbabwe were all-out for 68 in reply. They managed a score of 121/10 after being asked to follow on.