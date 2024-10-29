Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and South Africa, batters de Zorzi and Stubbs stole the show with their maiden centuries, contributing to a record 201-run partnership.

This marked the first time since 2019 that two South African batters scored hundreds in the same Test innings.

Despite a tough day for Bangladesh's bowlers, spinner Taijul Islam managed to take two wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tristan Stubbs hammered his maiden Test ton (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Stubbs-Tony stand headlines Day 1

By Parth Dhall 05:28 pm Oct 29, 202405:28 pm

What's the story South Africa were in the driving seat on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They racked up 307/2 in 81 overs after electing to bat first. Their innings have already seen two centurions in the form of Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs. While Stubbs departed, de Zorzi and David Bedingham returned unbeaten at stumps.

De Zorzi

De Zorzi dominates Bangladesh bowlers

De Zorzi came out with a positive intent after SA opted to bat. The left-handed batter shared a 69-run opening stand with Markram, who was dismissed for 33. De Zorzi was joined by Stubbs thereafter, as the duo took the Proteas past 200. The former brought up his 146-ball century with a boundary just before tea. He will resume from 141*(211) on Day 2.

Stubbs

Stubbs departs for 198-ball 106

Stubbs's knock had a blend of resilience and solidity. He helped SA evade a top-order collapse. Stubbs brought up his century with a single after tea. It took him 194 balls for the same. Stubbs was dismissed shortly after he completed the 200-run stand with de Zorzi. Taijul Islam removed the Proteas batter for 106(198). Stubbs's knock included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Information

A record partnership for SA

Both de Zorzi and Stubbs completed their maiden centuries in Test cricket. They added 201 runs, now the third-highest second-wicket partnership for South Africa in Asia in the longest format. Only two other Proteas pairs have registered a 200-plus stand in this regard.

Information

Two SA batters scoring hundreds in same Test innings

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of two (or more) South Africa batters registering hundreds in the same Test innings since 2019, when Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock smacked tons against India in Visakhapatnam.

Information

What about Bangladesh bowlers?

Bangladesh bowlers had a tough day at the office. Spinner Taijul Islam took the only two wickets, conceding 110 runs in 30 overs. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz conceded at 4.50 runs per over.