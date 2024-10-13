Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanju Samson, despite previous struggles, thanked Team India for their unwavering support, which helped him score his first T20I century against Bangladesh.

His aggressive batting style, showcased in his 111 runs off 47 balls, has reignited debates about his potential as a top-order batsman.

With a total of 594 runs across 33 T20Is, Samson's performance under pressure has been praised, hinting at a promising future in the sport.

Samson has been in fine form (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Centurion Sanju Samson highlights Team India's role in backing him

By Rajdeep Saha 12:38 pm Oct 13, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Sanju Samson, who was told three weeks ago that he would be opening in the T20I series against Bangladesh, has been impressive. He smashed a whirlwind ton in the 3rd T20I versus the Tigers in Hyderabad. The decision was taken by the Indian leadership group including Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir. The early notice allowed Samson to prepare well for the series at the Rajasthan Royals academy, where he practiced extensively against new-ball bowlers.

Gratitude

Samson expresses gratitude toward Indian team

Despite having a tough time, including two ducks in a series against Sri Lanka, Samson thanked the Indian team for the constant support. The leadership group's assurance was key in rebuilding his confidence. "They backed me and they kept on saying 'we will back you, no matter what,'" he said after the match This support helped him prepare and perform in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Maiden century

Samson scores maiden T20I century in 3rd match

In the third T20I in Hyderabad, Samson scored his maiden T20I century, finishing with an impressive 111 runs off just 47 balls. His performance was instrumental in India's record total of 297 runs in 20 overs. This innings was a major moment in his career after years of inconsistent performances since his 2015 debut.

Batting prowess

Samson's aggressive batting style on display

Samson's century came in a hurry as he reached 50 in just 21 balls and completed his hundred in 40 deliveries. His aggressive batting style was on full display as he hit multiple boundaries and sixes throughout his innings. "I was coming in 10% more ready for this series than any other," he said about his preparation. This aggression and readiness highlighted his potential as India's top-order batsman.

Pressure handling

Samson's performance under pressure raises questions

The match highlighted Samson's knack for performing under pressure, something he's done time and again with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. His performance has reignited debates on whether India have found a worthy replacement for Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Former head coach Ravi Shastri was confident about Samson's consistency going forward, saying "If you stick with him, he will do wonders."

Stats

Samson smashes his 4th T20 hundred

Samson departed for 111 off 47 balls as he smoked 11 fours and eight sixes. With this knock, Samson has raced to 594 runs across 33 T20Is at an average of 22.84. He has a healthy strike-rate of 144.52 as this was his third 50-plus score. Overall, this was the fourth hundred of his T20 career. He now has 150 runs against Bangladesh at 50.