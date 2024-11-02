Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling 2014 NFL season, Ben Roethlisberger, also known as 'Big Ben', set a record with 12 touchdowns across two consecutive games, leading the Steelers to their third straight win.

Despite a postseason defeat, Roethlisberger's impressive stats, including two Super Bowl championships and four 500-yard passing games, underscore his consistency and ability to deliver under pressure.

His career, marked by 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdowns, cements his place in NFL history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

QB Roethlisberger surpassed Tom Flores's 1963 TD passes record in 2014 (Image credit: X/@NFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Ben Roethlisberger eclipses a 51-year-old NFL TD pass record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:30 am Nov 02, 2014

What's the story On November 2, 2014, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger set an NFL record by throwing six touchdown passes for the second consecutive week, leading his team to a 43-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens. His 12 touchdown passes across two games surpassed the previous record of 11 set by Tom Flores in 1963. We decode the historic game, the 2014 season, and Roethlisberger's stats.

Roethlisberger throws six TD passes as Steelers trounce Ravens 43-23

Roethlisberger threw for six touchdowns and 340 yards in the Steelers' 43-23 victory over the Ravens, setting an NFL record with 12 touchdowns across two consecutive games. Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 138 yards. Joe Flacco passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns, but the Ravens' four sacks and 17 penalties couldn't stop Pittsburgh's third straight win.

Steelers and Roethlisberger's 2014 season recap

The QB completed 408 passes for 4,952 yards and 32 TDs, including just nine interceptions across 16 games. In the postseason he had 334 yards from 31 passes and one TD (one game). Meanwhile, the Steelers finished the season with an 11-5 record, clinching the AFC North title, but fell to the Ravens 17-30 in the Wild Card Playoffs.

QB's crunch career stats

Roethlisberger, also known as 'Big Ben' was mainly known for his consistency and ability to deliver under pressure. He posted impressive stats with a career total of 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdowns, he averaged a quarterback rating of 93.5 (249 games). In playoffs, he maintained a solid performance, throwing 5,972 yards with 36 touchdowns, earning him a passer rating of 86.7 (23 games).

Roethlisberger's records and achievements in the NFL

Roethlisberger's impressive career includes two Super Bowl championships (XL, XLIII) and the 2004 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. A six-time Pro Bowler, he led the league in passing yards in 2014 and 2018. Roethlisberger's remarkable stats feature four 500-yard passing games, 47 completions in a single game, and a tied record of 13 wins in a season as a rookie quarterback.