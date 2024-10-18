Summarize Simplifying... In short This NFL season, Geno Smith leads with 1,778 passing yards in six games, followed by Brock Purdy with 1,629 yards, Dak Prescott with 1,602 yards, Kirk Cousins with 1,598 yards, and Joe Burrow with 1,578 yards.

Each quarterback showcases impressive stats, with Burrow boasting the highest completion rate and passer rating.

Their performances highlight the dynamic and competitive nature of the current season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Seahawks' Geno Smith currently leads the QBs this season in passing yards (Image credit: X/@GenoSmith3)

NFL: Decoding QBs with the most passing yards this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:01 pm Oct 18, 202407:01 pm

What's the story As the 2024 NFL season approaches its midway point, standout performances have already shaped the landscape. Some players have soared, while others have struggled to find consistency. Among them, quarterbacks continue to uphold the standard, showcasing impressive playmaking and leadership. Let's dive into the quarterbacks who have racked up the most passing yards so far this season.

#1

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (1,778 yards, six games)

Geno Smith is having a strong season with 1,778 passing yards in six games, adding six touchdowns and a 68.9% completion rate from 173 completions. Alongside 146 rushing yards and one rushing TD, he holds a passer rating of 87. Over his career, Smith has accumulated 16,601 yards, 90 TDs, and a 63.9% completion rate, with a postseason passer rating of 98.9.

#2

Brock Purdy - San Fransisco 49ers (1,629 yards, six games)

49ers QB Brock Purdy has racked up 1,629 passing yards and nine touchdowns (four interceptions) in six games, with a 65.4% completion rate. He boasts 127 rushing yards and a 100.5 passer rating. Over his career, Purdy has thrown for 7,283 yards and 53 touchdowns (19 interceptions), maintaining a 108.9 passer rating. In the playoffs, he has added 1,343 yards and six TDs.

#3

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (1,602 yards, six games)

Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (six games), completing 63.4% of his passes. He earned an 85.5 passer rating. Over his career, Prescott has 31,095 passing yards and 210 touchdowns across 120 regular-season games, with a 98.3 passer rating. In seven playoff appearances, he has added 1,962 yards and 14 TDs, holding a 91.8 rating.

#4

Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons (1,598 yards, six games)

Kirk Cousins, the Falcons' veteran QB, has thrown for 1,598 yards (six games) this season, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. His 66.7% completion rate and 94.2 passer rating highlight his accuracy. Over 156 career games, he's amassed 41,069 yards, 279 TDs, (115 interceptions). In the playoffs, he's thrown for 1,047 yards and five touchdowns. He's also rushed for 951 yards and 19 touchdowns.

#5

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (1,578 yards, six games)

Joe Burrow has thrown for 1,578 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions (six games) this season. With a 71.6% completion rate and a 110.3 passer rating, he's sharp. Over his career, Burrow has completed 68.3% of his passes, with 15,661 yards, 109 touchdowns, and a 99.7 passer rating. In the postseason, he has thrown for 1,826 yards (nine TDs) with a 93.8 rating.