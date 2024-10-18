Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hits back at critics
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hit back at critics during a press conference ahead of his side's Premier League clash over the weekend against Brentford. Ten Hag has been under the cosh after overseeing his side to a poor start in the ongoing season. There has been constant scrutiny from pundits, media and section of fans alike. However, the Dutchman remains adamant.
The noises came from the media, says ten Hag
Ten Hag stated on Friday that the outside noise regarding his job is mainly coming from the media. "The noises came from the media, some of you, not all of you. Some of you are coming up with stories, creating stories, creating fairytales, bringing a noise, bringing lies," he said. He said everyone at United is on the same page and bashed his critics.
Ten Hag confident of turning the corner
Ten Hag finds Man United 14th in the Premier League and he is convinced to turn things around. "Of course we are discussing the position we are in and we're unhappy with that. We have to turn the corner and that's the strategy to turn this corner. We are quiet and composed, stick to the plan and are convinced we will turn the corner."
Ten Hag says the ranking isn't lying
Ten Hag said his side is in a good direction. "Underneath I see good things, good patterns and good stats - that confirms we are in a good direction but the ranking is not lying. We are where we are and that's not good enough."
United are 14th in the Premier League table
After 7 matches this season, ten Hag's side is placed 14th. They have secured two wins, two draws and three defeats. Goals have been hard to come by as United have scored only five goals. They have failed to score in four matches this season. Their goal difference is -3 with 8 goals conceded so far. However, United own four clean sheets.
Two successive draws in the Europa League
United failed to win any of their UEFA Europa League games. They wasted the lead in both their UEL matches, drawing 1-1 vs FC Twente and 3-3 vs FC Porto.