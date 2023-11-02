Carabao Cup holders Manchester United knocked out: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 04:22 am Nov 02, 202304:22 am

Newcastle United thumped MUFC 3-0 (Photo credit: X/@NUFC)

Manchester United suffered a telling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Holders United had beaten the Magpies in last season's final but this time around Erik ten Hag's men suffered. After a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, United were left helpless at home once again.

How did the match pan out?

Miguel Almiron, who came on for an injured Matt Targett - struck on 28 minutes. Lewis Hall then volleyed in his first Newcastle goal to double their lead ahead of the break. United players whined and slept throughout. United looked a bit confident with two substitutes made but it was Newcastle who got the third. It was game over once Joe Willock scored.

Sorry numbers for Erik ten Hag's Man United

United have conceded 16 goals at home in all competitions this season. In four matches at home, they have shipped in three goals at least. United have conceded 26 goals already this season from 15 matches. United have failed to score in three games at home this season, losing all three, besides letting in seven goals.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Manchester United have lost consecutive home games by 3+ goals for the first time since October 1962. Meanwhile, this was Newcastle's biggest away win against the Red Devils since September 1930 (7-4).

Horror start for United in 2023-24

Manchester United have lost 8+ of their first 15 games in a season for the first time since 1962-63 (9). Meanwhile, they have lost five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31.