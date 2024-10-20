Summarize Simplifying... In short Jim Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, set an NFL single-season rushing record in 1963 with 1,863 yards across 14 games, leading the Cleveland Browns to an average of 5.74 yards per carry, an NFL record.

Over his nine-season career, Brown amassed 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns, leading the NFL in rushing yards eight times.

His legacy includes the 1964 NFL Championship, three NFL MVP titles, and the retired No. 32 from the Browns and No. 44 from Syracuse. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#OTDTY: Cleveland's Jim Brown set the NFL single-season rushing record in 1963 (Image credit: X/@FullPressNFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Cleveland's Jim Brown sets the NFL single-season rushing record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:42 pm Oct 20, 202405:42 pm

What's the story On October 20, 1963, Cleveland Browns' fullback Jim Brown set the then-NFL single-season rushing record by amassing 1,863 yards. This incredible feat came against strong defenses throughout the season and set a new standard for NFL running backs. We detail the record, the game, and Brown's historic season.

1963 season

Jim Brown's 1963 season

As mentioned Brown racked up 1,863 rushing yards across 14 games. He had 291 attempts 12 TDs, and 268 receiving yards including 24 receptions and three TDs. Brown's total yards at the end of the season read 2,131 yards with a total of 15 TDs. His best game came against the Dallas Cowboys. Brown had 232 yards from 20 attempts with two TDs.

Browns 1963 season

Cleveland's 1963 season recap

In 1963, the Browns averaged an NFL-record 5.74 yards per carry, with Brown leading the league in rushing for the sixth time. Brown also became the NFL's all-time leading rusher that season. The team finished second in the NFL Eastern with a 10-4 record. However, they lost the NFL Playoff Bowl 23-40 against the Green Bay Packers.

Career

Brown's career stats

Brown's stellar career with Cleveland spanned nine seasons (1957-1965), where he amassed 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns over 118 games. His career highs included a 1,863-yard season in 1963 with an NFL record 6.4 yards per carry. Additionally, he contributed 2,499 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Brown's postseason totals included 241 rushing yards, one touchdown, and 99 receiving yards across four playoff games.

Achievements

Fullback's NFL achievements

Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, won the 1964 NFL Championship and was named NFL MVP three times (1957, 1958, 1965). He led the NFL in rushing yards eight times and touchdowns five times, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and eight First-team All-Pro honors. A member of multiple NFL Anniversary Teams, Brown's legacy includes the Browns' retired No. 32 and Syracuse's No. 44.