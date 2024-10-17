Summarize Simplifying... In short Rookie quarterbacks Daniels, Kyler Murray, and Robert Griffin III made impressive records in their first five games.

Daniels became the first player to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 250+ in his first five games.

Jayden Daniels became the third rookie to record 1,000 passing and 200+ rushing yards in first five games (Image credit: X/@NFL)

Rookie quarterbacks with this record in their first five games

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:41 pm Oct 17, 202407:41 pm

What's the story Jayden Daniels is off to a historic start as the Washington Commanders' rookie QB. Leading Washington to 155 points in just five games, he's the third player ever with 1,000 passing and 200+ rushing yards in his first five games. We decode players with at least 1,000 passing yards and 200+ rushing yards through their first five games in the NFL.

Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders (1,135 passing, 300 rushing yards)

As mentioned Daniels became the third player to record 1,000 passing and 200+ rushing yards in their first five games. Notably, Daniels also became the first player to pass for at least 1,000 yards and rush for 250+ in his first five career games. Currently, through week six Daniels owns 1,404 passing and 322 rushing yards, with six TDs and four rushing TDs.

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals (1,324 passing, 206 rushing yards)

Kyler Murray recorded 1,000 passing and 200 rushing yards in his first five games in 2019. He also won the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year He totaled 1,324 passing yards and 206 rushing yards in those games. Murray recorded 3,722 passing yards, 544 rushing yards, and 24 total touchdowns (2019). Overall, he has 16,833 passing yards, 2,706 rushing yards, and 129 total touchdowns.

Robert Griffin III - WSH (1,161 passing, 241 rushing yards)

In his first five games of 2012, Robert Griffin III posted 1,161 passing yards and 241 rushing yards for Washington. That season, he threw for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns, 815 rushing yards, and seven rushing scores. He also won the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year In seven years, Griffin totaled 9,271 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 1,809 rushing yards, and 10 rushing TDs.