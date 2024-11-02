Shan Masood breaks silence on Babar Azam's Test snub
Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood has come out in support of Babar Azam after he was dropped from the Test squad. The decision was taken after Azam went through a rough patch. However, Masood is still confident about Azam's abilities and future. He expressed the same during an interview with the BBC Stumped radio program. Here are further details.
Masood praises Azam's potential in Test cricket
Masood praised Azam as one of the world's top batters and highlighted his potential to become one of the greatest in Test cricket. He noted that Azam consistently ranks high and suggested that a break could be beneficial for him. Despite his recent struggles, Pakistan have quickly reassured fans that Babar's international career is far from over.
Azam's return to white-ball series against Australia
Azam has been picked for Pakistan's upcoming white-ball series against Australia, marking his return to the international arena. This will be Pakistan's first 50-over international since their dismal World Cup campaign last year. Masood said he believes Azam will "come back a stronger player" after this break from Test cricket.
Masood's views on Azam's break from cricket
Masood thinks the break will do Azam good. "I think this break will do him a great deal of benefit and he'll come back a stronger player," he said. He further added there's no harm in taking a breather at times, especially with the amount of cricket Azam has played. Despite his recent form, Masood stressed Azam is still one of Pakistan's key batsmen.
Masood shines amid changes in Pakistan's selection committee
After a disappointing defeat in the first Test against England, the PCB appointed a new selection committee. Both Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie were removed from this panel. However, despite these changes, Masood maintains a positive relationship with the incoming selectors and prefers to focus on team performance rather than individual accolades.