Shan Masood, the Pakistani cricketer, has voiced his support for Babar Azam, praising him as a top batter and predicting his return to form after a break from Test cricket.

Despite recent struggles and changes in the selection committee, Azam is set to return in the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

Masood remains optimistic about Azam's future and the team's performance, emphasizing the importance of rest in the demanding world of cricket.

Shan Masood backs Babar Azam to make strong comeback (Image source: X/@ICC)

Shan Masood breaks silence on Babar Azam's Test snub

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Nov 02, 202409:33 am

What's the story Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood has come out in support of Babar Azam after he was dropped from the Test squad. The decision was taken after Azam went through a rough patch. However, Masood is still confident about Azam's abilities and future. He expressed the same during an interview with the BBC Stumped radio program. Here are further details.

Future prospects

Masood praises Azam's potential in Test cricket

Masood praised Azam as one of the world's top batters and highlighted his potential to become one of the greatest in Test cricket. He noted that Azam consistently ranks high and suggested that a break could be beneficial for him. Despite his recent struggles, Pakistan have quickly reassured fans that Babar's international career is far from over.

Comeback trail

Azam's return to white-ball series against Australia

Azam has been picked for Pakistan's upcoming white-ball series against Australia, marking his return to the international arena. This will be Pakistan's first 50-over international since their dismal World Cup campaign last year. Masood said he believes Azam will "come back a stronger player" after this break from Test cricket.

Positive outlook

Masood's views on Azam's break from cricket

Masood thinks the break will do Azam good. "I think this break will do him a great deal of benefit and he'll come back a stronger player," he said. He further added there's no harm in taking a breather at times, especially with the amount of cricket Azam has played. Despite his recent form, Masood stressed Azam is still one of Pakistan's key batsmen.

Selection changes

Masood shines amid changes in Pakistan's selection committee

After a disappointing defeat in the first Test against England, the PCB appointed a new selection committee. Both Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie were removed from this panel. However, despite these changes, Masood maintains a positive relationship with the incoming selectors and prefers to focus on team performance rather than individual accolades.