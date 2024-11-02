Devdutt Padikkal rescues India A with 88 in unofficial Test
Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal were the star performers for India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A, played at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena. The duo's brilliant batting display saw their team post a target of 225 runs for the hosts. Sudharsan scored a brilliant century while Padikkal chipped in with a handy 88 runs to take India to a strong total. The latter was India's highest run-getter in the first innings as well.
India A's strong comeback in 2nd innings
After a disappointing first innings where they were bowled out for mere 107 runs, India A made a strong comeback in their second innings. They replied to Australia's total of 195 all-out with a solid 312/10. This turnaround was largely due to the efforts of Padikkal, who stitched a partnership of 196 runs with Sudharsan (103) for the third wicket.
Here are Padikkal's stats
Padikkal also showed resilience with his 88 off 199 deliveries that included six fours. He made a crucial 36 in India's first innings as well. Playing his 39th match in First-Class cricket, Padikkal has raced to 2,650 runs at an average of over 42. This was his 17th fifty. He also owns six tons. His performance was key in steering India A out of a tough spot and setting a daunting target for Australia A.
Australia A's bowling performance and match status
On the bowling front for Australia A, Fergus O'Neill claimed four wickets while Todd Murphy took three. Despite their efforts, India A managed to set a challenging target for the hosts. The match is currently in progress with Australia A chasing the target set by India A.