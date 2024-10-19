Summarize Simplifying... In short Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is making waves in the NFL, tying with Elway for most wins by a rookie Broncos quarterback.

After a stellar college career at Auburn and Oregon, Nix was picked 12th overall by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite a rocky start, Nix has shown resilience, boasting impressive stats including 1,246 passing yards, five touchdowns, and a passer rating of 74.4 this season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rookie QB Bo Nix tied NFL legend John Elway's rookie franchise record vs the Saints (Image credit: X/@Broncos)

NFL, rookie quarterback Bo Nix makes history: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:45 pm Oct 19, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos rookie quarterback, has made history by tying NFL legend John Elway for the most wins by a rookie Broncos QB. Nix led Denver to victory against the New Orleans Saints, while also tying the record. With four wins from seven games, Nix has tied NFL legend Elway. We decode this record by Nix and his stats.

Game recap

Broncos dominate Saints 33-10 in Payton's return to New Orleans

In a dominating performance, the Broncos defeated the Saints 33-10. Nix showcased his talent, passing for 164 yards and rushing for 75, tying Elway for the most wins by a rookie Broncos quarterback. Javonte Williams scored two touchdowns, and Cody Barton returned a fumble for a touchdown, as the Broncos outgained the Saints 389 to 271, handing New Orleans to their fifth consecutive loss.

2024 season

Broncos and Nix's 2024 season so far

The Broncos are currently placed third in the AFC West with a 4-3 record and are coming off a dominant win against the Saints. Meanwhile, Nix has managed 137 passes for 1,246 yards with five TDs and interceptions each. the QB boasts a passer completion rating of 61.2 and a passer rating of 74.4. He also owns 255 rushing yards with three rushing TDs.

College career

QB's college career and draft details

Nix began his college journey at Auburn, shining as a freshman with 16 touchdown passes. He later transferred to Oregon, having a spectacular 2023 season, amassing 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdowns, leading the NCAA in key stats. Nix concluded his college career with a record 61 starts for an NCAA quarterback and was selected 12th overall by the Broncos (2024 NFL Draft).

Rookie season

Nix's rookie season so far

Nix was named the Broncos' starting quarterback, a first for a Denver rookie since John (1983). His debut against the Seattle Seahawks showcased his potential, despite a loss, as he completed 26 passes (two interceptions). Nix found his stride in Week 3, leading a convincing victory over the Buccaneers. As the season progressed, he displayed resilience, racking up impressive fourth-quarter stats.