MLB: Decoding the stats of New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton
Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees veteran slugger, tied Babe Ruth's postseason record for most home runs with his 15th homer during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. With the 8-6 win the Yankees are now one win away from the World Series, while Stanton continues his stellar postseason form. Meanwhile, we decode the game and Stanton's MLB career.
Yankees top Guardians 8-6, take 3-1 lead in the ALCS
The Yankees triumphed 8-6 over the Guardians in Game 4, taking a 3-1 ALCS lead. Stanton hit a key three-run homer, while Juan Soto and Austin Wells added shots. The game was tied at six in the ninth before Brayan Rocchio's error and Gleyber Torres' RBI single sealed the win. The Yankees are now one game away from their first World Series since 2009.
Stanton's 2024 season so far
During the regular season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs. He played in 114 games, had 417 at-bats and an OBP of .298. In eight postseason games, he had 30 at-bats and has smoked four homers with an average of .300 while also stealing one base. In Game 4, Stanton managed one hit, run, and homer each, with three RBIs.
Veteran hitter's career stats
Stanton's career highlights include 1,649 games played and 6,025 at-bats, resulting in 1,551 hits, 429 homers, and a .257 batting average. In the postseason, he has played 35 games, with 34 hits and 15 home runs, boasting a remarkable .270 average. His standout seasons include 2017, where he achieved 59 home runs, and 2020, with an impressive 1.038 postseason OPS.
Hitter's MLB career achievements
Stanton is a five-time All-Star, recognized for his exceptional talent and contributions to the game. In 2017, he earned the NL MVP award and claimed two Silver Slugger Awards in 2014 and 2017. He was also honored with the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2012. Notably, Stanton led the NL in home runs and RBIs in 2014 and 2017.