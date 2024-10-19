Summarize Simplifying... In short The New York Yankees are one step away from their first World Series since 2009, thanks to a key three-run homer from Giancarlo Stanton in their 8-6 victory over the Guardians.

Stanton, a five-time All-Star with a career total of 429 homers, has been a standout this season, hitting .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs.

His performance in the postseason has been equally impressive, with four homers from 30 at-bats and a .300 average. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stanton tied Babe Ruth's postseason franchise homer record, while the Yankees are one win away from the World Series (Image credit: X/@BRWalkoff)

MLB: Decoding the stats of New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:39 pm Oct 19, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees veteran slugger, tied Babe Ruth's postseason record for most home runs with his 15th homer during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. With the 8-6 win the Yankees are now one win away from the World Series, while Stanton continues his stellar postseason form. Meanwhile, we decode the game and Stanton's MLB career.

Game recap

Yankees top Guardians 8-6, take 3-1 lead in the ALCS

The Yankees triumphed 8-6 over the Guardians in Game 4, taking a 3-1 ALCS lead. Stanton hit a key three-run homer, while Juan Soto and Austin Wells added shots. The game was tied at six in the ninth before Brayan Rocchio's error and Gleyber Torres' RBI single sealed the win. The Yankees are now one game away from their first World Series since 2009.

2024 season

Stanton's 2024 season so far

During the regular season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs. He played in 114 games, had 417 at-bats and an OBP of .298. In eight postseason games, he had 30 at-bats and has smoked four homers with an average of .300 while also stealing one base. In Game 4, Stanton managed one hit, run, and homer each, with three RBIs.

Career stats

Veteran hitter's career stats

Stanton's career highlights include 1,649 games played and 6,025 at-bats, resulting in 1,551 hits, 429 homers, and a .257 batting average. In the postseason, he has played 35 games, with 34 hits and 15 home runs, boasting a remarkable .270 average. His standout seasons include 2017, where he achieved 59 home runs, and 2020, with an impressive 1.038 postseason OPS.

Achievements

Hitter's MLB career achievements

Stanton is a five-time All-Star, recognized for his exceptional talent and contributions to the game. In 2017, he earned the NL MVP award and claimed two Silver Slugger Awards in 2014 and 2017. He was also honored with the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2012. Notably, Stanton led the NL in home runs and RBIs in 2014 and 2017.