Summarize Simplifying... In short This NFL season, Nico Collins of the Texans leads the pack of wide receivers with 567 yards and 32 receptions in five games.

Close on his heels are Ja' Marr Chase of the Bengals with 565 yards, Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers with 511 yards, DK Metcalf of the Seahawks with 469 yards, and CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys with 467 yards.

These players have showcased exceptional performances, with impressive touchdown and reception stats, making this season a thrilling watch for football fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nico Collins leads the WR's list with 567 yards across five games this season (Image credit: X/@HoustonTexans)

NFL: Decoding the best wide receivers so far this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:18 pm Oct 19, 202408:18 pm

What's the story With Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season underway from Sunday onward, a few unexpected players have emerged, particularly among wide receivers. While quarterbacks continue to dominate headlines, wideouts are proving to be game-changers too. Through Week 6, several have made their mark with standout performances. Here's a look at the top five wide receivers in the league so far.

#1

Nico Collins - Houston Texans (567 yards, five games)

Nico Collins is having a standout season with the Texans, managing 567 yards and 32 receptions in five games, averaging 6.4 catches per game. The wideout has scored three touchdowns, with a 67-yard highlight play. Over 44 regular-season games, he's accumulated 182 catches for 2,791 yards and 14 TDs. In the postseason, Collins adds 11 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown (two appearances).

#2

Ja' Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals (565 yards, six games)

Benagals' Ja' Marr Chase trails closely amassing 565 yards (six games). The WR has five TDs for 34 carries, whilst averaging 94.2 yards per game. His longest reception this season stands at 70 yards. Across 51 regular-season games, he has 302 catches for 4,282 yards including 34 TDs. In postseason play, Chase has 45 receptions for 588 yards and three TDs across seven games.

#3

Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (511 yards, six games)

Godwin owns 511 yards (six games) including five TDs with a longest reception of 55 yards. He owns 43 receptions while averaging 85.2 yards per game. Overall, he has played 110 regular-season games and managed 572 catches for 7,201 yards and 39 TDs. His postseason stats include 34 receptions for 402 yards across seven games. He also owns two TDs, (longest catch: 52 yards).

#4

DK Metcalf - Seattle Seahawks (469 yards, six games)

Seahawks' Metcalf is fourth on the list, with 469 yards (six games) and 31 receptions. He also boasts two TDs and averages 78.2 yards per game, (longest reception: 71 yards). Metcalf's regular season stats include 403 catches for 5,801 yards and 45 career TDs. In postseason play, he averages 17.3 and has 26 receptions for 451 yards including five TDs across four games.

#5

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys (467 yards, six games)

CeeDee Lamb has racked up 467 yards and two touchdowns on 32 receptions in six games this season, (longest catch: 65 yards) and an average of 14.6 yards. In the regular season, Lamb has 427 receptions for 5,612 yards and 34 touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards. In the postseason, he has added 316 yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions across four games (three seasons).