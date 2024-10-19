Summarize Simplifying... In short Bernie Williams tops the Yankees' list with 22 postseason homers in 212 games, followed by Derek Jeter with 20 in 158 games.

Mickey Mantle, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge each have 18, 15, and 15 homers respectively in their postseason games.

Mickey Mantle, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge each have 18, 15, and 15 homers respectively in their postseason games.

These players have showcased remarkable performances both in regular and postseason games, contributing significantly to the Yankees' success.

Bernie Williams owns the record for the most postseason home runs for the New York Yankees (Image credit: X/@Yankees_Beisbol)

MLB: Decoding stats of Yankees players with most postseason homers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:13 pm Oct 19, 202408:13 pm

What's the story The New York Yankees are one win away from a World Series appearance for the first time since 2009. In their recent Game 4 win in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, Yankees' designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton smoked the 15th homer of his postseason career. Stanton has tied Babe Ruth and teammate Aaron Judge. Here are Yankees players with most postseason homers (baseball).

#1

Bernie Williams (22 HRs, 121 games)

Four-time World Series Champion, Bernie Williams holds the franchise record for the most homers in the postseason with 22 of them (212 games). Williams' postseason stats include a .275 batting average, 80 RBIs, 128 hits, and a .480 slugging percentage. Overall, in the regular season, Williams managed a .297 average, smoked 287 homers, batted in 1,257 RBIs, and stole 147 bases across 2,076 games.

#2

Derek Jeter (20 HRs, 158 games)

Five-time World Series champion, Derek Jeter ranks just behind Williams with 20 home runs in 158 postseason games. His playoff stats boast 61 RBIs, a .308 average, 200 hits, and 111 runs in 650 at-bats. In regular season play, Jeter maintained a .310 batting average, .377 OBP. He also hit 260 home runs and stole 358 bases across 2,747 games and 11,195 at-bats.

#3

Mickey Mantle (18 HRs, 65 games)

Yankees great Mickey Mantle managed 18 HRs across 65 postseason games, playing all of them for The Yanks. Mantle's regular season record includes 536 HRs, a .298 batting average, and 2,415 hits. He also boasts 1,509 RBIs and 153 stolen bases across 2,402 games. His overall postseason numbers are worth 40 RBIs, a .257 average, 59 hits, and 42 runs across 230 at-bats.

#4

Giancarlo Stanton (15 HRs, 35 games*)

As mentioned the veteran DH reached the 15-homer mark in just 35 games and six postseason appearances. Stanton's career highlights include 1,649 games played and 6,025 at-bats, resulting in 1,551 hits, 429 homers, and a .257 batting average. In the postseason, he has played 35 games, with 34 hits while boasting a remarkable .270 average.

#5

Aaron Judge (15 HRs, 52 games*)

Aaron Judge too owns 15 postseason homers for the Yankees across 52 games and seven postseason appearances. Judge owns 31 career postseason RBIs, a .207 average, 41 hits, and 35 runs across 198 at-bats. During regular season play, Judge has managed a stellar 315 HRs, a .288 average, and 716 RBIs. He also boasts 53 stolen bases from 993 games and 3,564 at-bats.